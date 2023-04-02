Tottenham Hotspur can make a really "exciting appointment" by hiring former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The German is one manager the north London club are thought to be interested in following Antonio Conte's exit, and O'Rourke can see similarities between him and Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham manager news — Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann is available after being sacked by Bayern, who've since replaced him with ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Cristian Stellini has been tasked with managing Tottenham until the end of the season, but after that, Spurs could look to appoint Nagelsmann.

According to The Telegraph, the Premier League outfit want to hold talks with the 35-year-old about replacing Conte permanently at Hotspur Way.

Journalist Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Nagelsmann has always viewed Tottenham as a solid club where he could build a platform.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Julian Nagelsmann and Tottenham?

O'Rourke thinks Nagelsmann would be a good appointment for Tottenham but expects there to be a lot of other clubs looking at him in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's a very innovative young coach, a lot of hallmarks to Mauricio Pochettino probably in style of football. I think he'd be an exciting appointment for Tottenham if they were to get him, but I'm sure there'll be a lot of clubs maybe in the summer looking at Nagelsmann's availability."

Will Julian Nagelsmann end up at Tottenham?

There's probably a good chance. Tottenham, with their new stadium and Champions League status, are an attractive club. There's no doubt about it.

Financially, they may not be able to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea in England, but they're still one of the bigger clubs in probably the strongest league in football.

With Nagelsmann in need of a new job, north London is certainly a good place for him to look.

As O'Rourke mentioned, though, Spurs are likely to face competition for the former RB Leipzig manager's services, with the journalist revealing in an article for Football Insider that Chelsea are also monitoring him.

While the west London club are clearly backing Graham Potter, you suspect that they won't tolerate the kind of results he's overseen at Stamford Bridge this season forever. So if Tottenham want Nagelsmann to be the man who succeeds Conte in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout, then Daniel Levy and co better get a move on.