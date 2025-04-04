Respected Tottenham Hotspur insider Paul O Keefe believes the club will appoint Brentford manager Thomas Frank to replace Ange Postecoglou, writing on X.

Postecoglou suffered a double blow on Thursday night with another defeat against Chelsea - his 16th in 30 Premier League matches - while his relationship with Spurs fans took a new hit as he appeared to cup his ear to them after he thought Pape Sarr had equalised at Stamford Bridge.

The Australian had been on the end of chants of 'you don't know what you're doing' after bringing on Sarr and Brennan Johnson to replace Wilson Odobert and Lucas Bergvall, before the goal was disallowed following a lengthy VAR check.

Postecoglou Surely Closer to Tottenham Sack

Frank could be one of the frontrunners to succeed him

The catastrophic number of defeats in the top flight means Spurs are 14th with eight matches left to play, with their season and their chances of winning a trophy now solely down to how they perform in the Europa League quarter-finals against Eintracht Frankfurt next week.

Before that, Postecoglou faces another potential banana skin at home to rock-bottom Southampton on Sunday, with it being reported he is already planning to rest key players such as James Maddison and Son Heung-min for the visit of Ivan Juric's side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham Hotspur have already been beaten by both other newly-promoted clubs - Ipswich and Leicester - at home this season.

GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed last month that Frank is on the club's shortlist should they decide to sack Postecoglou, having done a brilliant job at London rivals Brentford.

And O Keefe believes the 51-year-old - described as "one of the best managers in the world" - is the favourite to get the job after Fabrizio Romano wrote for GMS about interest in Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, Fulham's Marco Silva and Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi.