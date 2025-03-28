Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked Fulham boss Marco Silva as a potential candidate to replace Ange Postecoglou after the season, according to former scout Mick Brown.

The Portuguese tactician is reportedly in ‘pole position’ to take over at Spurs if Postecoglou is sacked amid a disappointing Premier League campaign in North London.

Tottenham are on course for their first finish outside the top 10 since the 2007/08 season, currently sitting 14th in the table with nine games to go.

Talks over Postecoglou’s future have intensified in recent weeks, though Spurs are not expected to rush into a decision just yet.

Spurs Could Appoint Marco Silva

Postecoglou in danger of the sack

Brown, speaking to Football Insider, has suggested that Silva would be at the top of Tottenham’s list if they decide to part ways with Postecoglou this summer:

“Tottenham, unless they put a run together from now to the end of the season, you would think that things might happen [to Postecoglou] there in terms of the sack for the manager. “Silva would certainly be top of the pops in terms of competition for that [managerial] spot, that’s what I’m hearing from my sources there.”

Silva, praised as a ‘genius’, is now in his fourth season at Fulham and has less than 16 months remaining on his contract, which expires in June 2026.

He took over at Craven Cottage in 2021 and is on course to lead Fulham to their best Premier League finish since the 2010/11 season, with the club currently sitting eighth in the table.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are 14th and 11 points behind Fulham, having lost 15 of their 29 league games, fewer than only four other top-flight clubs.

Spurs are believed to be considering several Premier League managers ahead of the summer, including Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 29 Wins 10 Draws 4 Losses 15 Points per game 1.17

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-03-25.