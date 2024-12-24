Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is under increasing pressure after a mixed bag of results at the north London helm in recent weeks - but former Spurs scout Mick Brown believes that despite the Australian's leaky defence and Daniel Levy's trigger-happy nature, he is not under immediate threat of being sacked just yet.

Tottenham matches have rained goals in recent weeks, with 21 in their past three outings - including a 5-0 win over Southampton, a 4-3 win over Manchester United in the League Cup and a 6-3 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday evening. It's the frantic manner of their games which have drawn neutrals, but Tottenham remain 11th in the table with more losses than wins this season - and that could see Postecoglou lose his job.

Brown: Postecoglou 'Not in Imminent Danger' Over Tottenham Sack

The Australian boss has had some damaging results in recent weeks

However, despite being the league's top goalscorers and boasting the fourth-best goal difference in the division, Brown has claimed that Levy's typically trigger-happy nature could pose a threat to Postecoglou if results continue.

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 39 1st Shots Taken Per Game 15.2 5th Shots Against Per Game 12.6 10th xG 34.99 5th Wins 7 =9th

However, he doesn't bear any danger of losing his job just yet. The former Tottenham scout spoke to Football Insider, stating:

“The chairman there, when the pressure come on, tends to pull the trigger. He takes the pressure off of himself by sacking the manager and diverting the attention. “I don’t think Postecoglou has done himself any favours by insisting on playing the way they do. He doesn’t seem to have convincing answers to some of the problems they have struggled with ever since he took over there. “People have started asking questions of him, and he’s not giving the answers they’re looking for. From what I understand, he’s not in any imminent danger of being sacked. “They’ve got the nucleus of being a very decent side, and I accept they’ve got injury problems at the moment, but they’ve got to help themselves and adapt."

Postecoglou is undergoing a defensive crisis at present, being forced to field Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray as his centre-back pairing which, naturally, will lead to more goals conceded - as seen by their six goals shipped to Premier League leaders Liverpool on home turf.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 34 of his 67 games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

His insistence on playing all-or-nothing football does leave the former Celtic boss open to criticism, but when it works, it works well. That could keep him in the job for a little while and once his key defenders return, Postecoglou will have to improve results wise - otherwise he could be the latest manager to find himself on the managerial scrapheap.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-12-24.