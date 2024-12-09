Paul O Keefe says Tottenham Hotspur’s defeats to Rangers and Southampton could make Ange Postecoglou’s position ‘very precarious’.

The Australian tactician is under immense pressure after a disappointing 4-3 home loss to Chelsea on Sunday, leaving Spurs in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Tottenham led 2-0 within 11 minutes but succumbed to their London rivals, with Cole Palmer converting two penalties after needless fouls by Spurs players.

Postecoglou’s side has won just once in their last seven games across all competitions, suffering losses to Bournemouth, Ipswich Town, Galatasaray, and Chelsea.

According to O Keefe, while Sunday’s loss may not have cost the Australian his job, further defeats this week to Rangers and Southampton could seal his fate:

Spurs are now seven points off fourth place in the Premier League and five points behind fifth, where they finished last term.

Postecoglou’s men began last season unbeaten in their first 10 games but endured a similar slump in November, earning just one point from five matches.

With pressure mounting on the Australian, injury woes are also increasing, as Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both limped off on Sunday.

Spurs were already without first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, defender Ben Davies and forwards Richarlison, Wilson Odobert and Mikey Moore against Chelsea, while Rodrigo Bentancur remains sidelined as well, serving a seven-match suspension.

Before facing Southampton on Saturday, Tottenham will travel to Rangers in the Europa League, where they sit ninth in the standings after five games.

The North London giants have spent considerably before the new season, breaking their transfer record to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, as well as welcoming promising starlets in Odobert, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

They appear on course to do further business in January and have been offered an opportunity to sign the 'new Andrea Pirlo', according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25) Games 22 Wins 11 Draws 3 Losses 8 Goals scored 45 Goals conceded 27 Points per game 1.64

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-11-24.