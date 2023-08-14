Tottenham Hotspur may attempt to solve their problem of no longer boasting Harry Kane this summer, with journalist Paul Brown claiming a move for Ivan Toney is ‘one to watch’.

Toney has been an imperious scorer for his current employers Brentford, scoring 68 goals in 124 games, and would certainly provide the north Londoners with plenty of firepower up top.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Ivan Toney

Kane, who is known as one of the Premier League's greatest strikers, has now completed a move – reportedly worth £100m – to Bayern Munich and Ange Postecoglou now has the mountainous task of replacing him on his hands.

And although Postecoglou claimed: 'I don’t think there’s a like-for-like for Harry', the rest of their summer window could revolve around signing a successor for their former talisman.

According to The Athletic, a move for the prolific Toney, a player branded as 'unbelievable' by boss Thomas Frank, has been discussed internally but any sort of move may be delayed until the winter transfer window due to his lengthy ban.

The Brentford centre-forward is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules but is still heavily involved in conversations at Tottenham.

Toney has two years left on his Gtech Community Stadium contract but would still demand any suitor a lofty amount, though Spurs do now have an extra £100m in their kitty courtesy of Kane’s exit.

What did Paul Brown say about Tottenham Hotspur and Ivan Toney?

On the one-cap England international, Brown claimed that Toney would be a better fit compared to the club’s other reported target Brennan Johnson. He did, however, suggest a January move may be more appropriate given that he is out of action at the beginning of the season.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I can’t really see Brennan Johnson operating as a like-for-like replacement for Harry Kane, he’s not that sort of player and I suspect he would cost quite a lot of money as well.

“Ivan Toney is the more interesting one I hear a lot of people around the game say that they think he would perfect for Spurs. But would Brentford sell right now when he’s not available and won’t be around for a few months?

“It is possible they would consider a deal if the money is right I think, so that is one to watch. He obviously wouldn’t be able to play straightaway for Spurs, so they’d have to wait for him.”

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

In a surprise turn of events, the club are contemplating a move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, per Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, the report states that Tottenham will have to match their cross-city rivals’ valuation of around £47.5m, though it is claimed that they will have to fend off fierce interest from Inter Milan.

Gent’s electric centre-forward Gift Orban has also been mooted as a potential successor to Kane, as TEAMtalk suggested that the north Londoners have made a formal offer for the Nigeria international.

However, because Postecoglou has shown a fondness of using Richarlison in the Kane-shaped void, a new centre-forward may hold off until January to give the Brazilian a decent chance of stamping his authority.