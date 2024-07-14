Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto this summer, with both being on their shortlist.

Tottenham Hotspur have already made one marquee signing in the form of Leeds United prodigy Archie Gray this summer, with spending set to take off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and they could potentially add both Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto to their ranks, with Fabrizio Romano stating that their interest in the duo is 'absolutely confirmed'.

Ange Postecoglou dragged his side to a respectable fifth-placed finish last season, but having missed out on the Champions League that will undoubtedly be their aim for the coming season. Reinforcements will be needed, and Romano has claimed that both Neto and Eze are on Tottenham's shortlist ahead of what will be a busy summer transfer window.

Tottenham Interest in Eze and Neto "Confirmed"

The duo are top targets for the best Premier League clubs

Speaking on his Playback Live Show, Romano stated that there was definite interest in Eze and Neto from the north London club - with their appreciation of both players being 'absolutely confirmed'. He said:

"There is appreciation from Spurs for Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace - and also with all of the other options we always mention here like Pedro Neto, this is absolutely confirmed. "So Tottenham like Eze and like Pedro Neto, and they have decided how much they want to spend in that position. So there is internal conversation, but they will bring in one more player in that position for sure - one more offensive player."

Eze has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace since last season, with Manchester City registering their interest in the England star last summer. However their £70million valuation meant that City pursued other targets, though their interest still remains with the playmaker now boasting just a £60million release clause.

Neto, meanwhile, has also garnered interest from City after some superb outings for a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that isn't known for its proficiency in attack, though Newcastle United are also interested in his talents and it is thought that a fee of around £60million would also be enough to prise him away from Molineux - making a Spurs double swoop for the pair accessible for £120million.

Eze and Neto Would be Incredible Signings

The duo have vast Premier League pedigree

Eze would be an ideal buy for Tottenham. His stock has risen massively over the past six months, having shone under Oliver Glasner after his appointment back in February, and that forced him into the England team where he has played a super-sub role for Gareth Southgate's men throughout the tournament.

Eberechi Eze's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 9th Goals 11 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.45 2nd

The former Queens Park Rangers man is flush with flair, creativity and a knack of breezing past opponents with the ball - something that not a lot of Tottenham players have, with Dejan Kulusevski likely being his most similar counterpart in the Spurs squad.

Neto, meanwhile, is more of a wide forward and would add an incisiveness that only Son Heung-min and occassionally Richarlison can boast, as opposed to creativity and flair. The Portugal star has pace in abundance and his ability to stretch defences could be a huge asset to Postecoglou.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze has scored 26 goals in 112 Premier League games for Crystal Palace.

Both Eze and Neto have both been labelled 'superstars' by Jamie Carragher and that is a good omen for Tottenham fans wanting a deal to go through.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-07-24.