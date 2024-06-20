Highlights Tottenham are interested in signing Georgiy Sudakov, alongside a number of other clubs.

However, Spurs may struggle to land the player due to their strained relations with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Postecoglou is aiming to strengthen his squad with Monaco's Vanderson another target.

Tottenham are interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, but may struggle to land him due to damaged relations between the two clubs, according to Ben Jacobs.

Sudakov is currently playing for his national team at the Euros, showing glimpses of quality in Ukraine's 3-0 defeat to Romania. The 21-year-old playmaker enjoyed an exceptional campaign in the Ukrainian top flight in 2023/24, scoring ten goals across all competitions as Shakhtar won the league. This campaign has prompted interest from a host of clubs, including the likes of Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool and Napoli, with Jacobs believing he would cost €65m (£55m).

While Spurs are said to hold a strong interest, Jacobs believes that any deal may be difficult to agree upon after the two clubs clashed over the signing of Manor Solomon last summer. The north London side secured the services of the Israeli on a free transfer, leading to accusations from the Ukrainian champions that the Spurs hierarchy had taken advantage of Shakhtar's vulnerable state.

Spurs Pursuing Sudakov

The two clubs will have to compromise to come to an agreement

Emerging from the Shakhtar academy in 2021, Sudakov has now made over 100 appearances for the Donetsk-based side. Although demonstrating his abilities in his first three seasons at senior level, the starlet started attracting interest for his performances just last season, with both Arsenal and Liverpool said to have been monitoring the player in April.

Being labelled 'the next big thing' and 'exceptionally talented', Sudakov's crisp dribbling and sharp passing has brought him to the forefront of European football, with Spurs now among the array of suitors. Ange Postecoglou will be looking to add extra depth to his attacking midfield areas, to support the likes of James Maddison and Giovani Lo Celso, and Sudakov has been identified as a potential option to fill this role in the squad.

However, according to Jacobs, relations between Shakhtar and the Spurs hierarchy are currently not healthy. The former believe Spurs took advantage of the ongoing war in Ukraine and acted like "a robber on the road" in their pursuit and ultimate signing of Solomon, believing they were entitled to compensation in the form of a sell-on percentage.

If Spurs are desperate to land Sudakov, some form of reconciliation with Shakhtar will be needed, otherwise other targets may have to be addressed, and one of their rivals could ultimately come away with the in-demand prospect.

Sudakov's 2023/24 Ukrainian Premier League Statistics Appearances 23 Minutes Played 1,772 Goals 6 Assists 2

Spurs Also Looking at Monaco Defender

Postecoglu will be looking to strengthen his squad significantly

After narrowly missing out on a place in the Champions League last season, Postecoglou will be eager to bolster a squad that is in need of reinforcements. While offensive additions like Sudakov are on the agenda, strengthening a back-line that conceded 61 goals in the Premier League will be a priority.

At right-back, with Emerson Royal potentially on the way out, Spurs have shown an interest in Monaco's Vanderson. While Pedro Porro has impressed in this role, another player in this position will be needed if Royal departs, with the added pressure on the squad due to the introduction of Europa League football will require significantly more depth if Spurs want to compete on all fronts next campaign.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 20/06/2024