Highlights Tottenham are eyeing Wolves winger Pedro Neto to bolster the squad for Champions League contention.

Potential sales of Richarlison and Bryan Gil could fund a move for Neto in the transfer window.

Neto could provide depth and future planning, especially on the left flank for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur have already made smart signings in the summer transfer window thus far by adding the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Timo Werner to their ranks in an early push to secure Champions League football - and another player that could find his way to north London before the transfer window shuts is Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto, with reports suggesting that the Portuguese talent is on Spurs' shortlist.

Neto, who was labelled a 'superstar' by Jamie Carragher, joined Wolves back in 2019 from Braga as a young, unproven player - and with 111 Premier League appearances since, has found his way into the first-team as one of the club's brightest talents. Still only 24 and blessed with bags of potential, the star has made his way into the Portugal national team and as a result, is on the coattails of Premier League clubs - which has prompted interest in Tottenham for his services.

Tottenham in the Race For Pedro Neto

The winger has a lot of interest from Premier League teams

The report from Sky Sports suggests that whilst Wolves have some money to spend after garnering £40million for Max Kilman, they could still see Neto depart in the transfer window.

There has previously been interest from Manchester City and Newcastle United for his services, however, Sky claim that Tottenham are in the race to sign the winger and as a result, it could be one to look out for in the transfer window.

Pedro Neto's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 17th Assists 9 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 6.99 2nd

The report further states that Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa could be of interest given that he can play out wide, and Jonathan David is also on their list of proposed targets with Lille ready to accept a lowered fee for the Canadian's services.

Richarlison and Bryan Gil could be on the move to fund a fee for the Portuguese winger, who has been one of Wolves' most dangerous players for quite some time - and their sales could see Wolves pick up a fee for Neto, allowing them to strengthen across the board.

Interestingly, Neto previously admitted that he loved watching Arsenal as a kid...

"When I was a kid growing up watching English football my favourite team was Arsenal. Because with Arsene Wenger I thought besides winning trophies they played very good football."

Tottenham Need to Sign a Young Winger

Their left-winger options are either on the move or short-term options

Spurs do have an array of Premier League-quality wingers, but with some fringe stars thought to be on their way out of the club, a move for Neto could be the right move with a view to looking to the future.

Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson have both held down the right-winger slot, with the Swede being the creator in that role and Johnson being the more direct option with his raw pace and eye for goal being of huge use to the north London outfit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neto has scored 14 goals in 135 games for Wolves

On the left flank, however, Tottenham could do with improvement. There are a handful of players vying for a spot on that side of the park including Son Heung-min - despite the South Korean star being utilised as the club's out-and-out striker - alongside Richarlison, Gil and loan star Werner, who has returned for a second spell at the club from RB Leipzig.

If Gil and Richarlison do depart, then it leaves Manor Solomon as the only back-up option for Werner though his return to action is so far unknown amid injury woes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and to provide some form of longevity and forward planning, that is where Neto could come in.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham Want £40m Star With Three Signings Eyed Tottenham Hotspur are poised to make a big-money offer for Conor Gallagher

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-07-24.