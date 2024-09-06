Tottenham Hotspur are still full of appreciation for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Spurs were among those credited with an interest in the England international during the summer transfer window but never presented a formal bid, much to the surprise of Eagles chairman Steve Parish.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he revealed his shock that none of the rival clubs explored a deal for Eze this summer, saying he was ‘genuinely astounded’.

After losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, Palace managed to fend off interest from Premier League clubs in both Eze and Marc Guehi, who was linked with a late move to Newcastle United.

According to Romano, no club triggered Eze’s release clause or entered concrete negotiations over his move, despite reports linking him with almost every top-six side over the summer.

The 26-year-old has so far played every minute of Palace’s season, making four appearances across all competitions, scoring and assisting once and his style of play has seen him described as "a superstar".

Man City Had Eze on the List

In the 2023 summer window

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, revealed that Manchester City were among the clubs interested in Eze in 2023 and had the English midfielder on their shortlist:

“No club did trigger the release clause and there were no concrete contacts so in the end, that was the reason he remained at Selhurst Park. “Man City for sure had him on their list in 2023, and it’s true that Tottenham appreciate him, but there was never any formal bid presented from either club or any other this summer. “As Steve Parish said, everything was quiet.”

A crucial player for Oliver Glasner, Eze has become one of the most potent forward-thinking players in the Premier League since his arrival at Selhurst Park in 2020.

In his four full seasons at Palace, the 26-year-old made 127 appearances across all competitions, scoring 27 goals and registering 17 assists.

Eze was instrumental in Palace’s top 10 push last campaign as he formed a deadly front three with Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta, contributing to 15 goals in 27 Premier League outings.

Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 2

According to MailOnline, Eze’s release clause of £68m, which expired just before the new season, will re-activate next year, at the end of the 2024/25 campaign which should see a rush for his signature should he have another season like he did last time out.

Tottenham Eye Move for Angel Gomes

Could be available on a free in 2025

Tottenham are eyeing a free transfer for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes in 2025, according to HITC.

Spurs are reportedly keen on adding the Manchester United academy graduate to their squad after the season, with his current deal set to expire in less than 12 months.

The 24-year-old has recently earned his maiden call-up to the senior England national team under interim manager Lee Carsley and is set to feature in the upcoming Nations League clashes.

According to HITC, the 24-year-old currently does not plan on extending his contract with Lille and is keen to depart for a new challenge after four seasons in France.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-09-24.