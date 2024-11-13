Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte, who is currently on loan at Leicester City, but the Seagulls are insistent that the player isn't up for sale, according to TBR Football.

Buonanotte has impressed so far this season for the Foxes, scoring three goals and providing two assists in ten Premier League appearances, and has subsequently been named as one of the most improved players in the division. This form has alerted several top clubs throughout Europe, including the aforementioned Spurs, as well as German sides RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, and Serie A champions Inter Milan.

However, Brighton have no interest in allowing the Argentine to leave the Amex, and have already made plans for him to re-integrate back into Fabian Hurzeler's team when he returns at the end of his temporary stint in the Midlands. Having said that, given the south coast outfit's track record of selling players for substantial fees, Spurs could look to test Tony Bloom's resolve on Buonanotte, as the North Londoners look for a solution to their creative issues.

Spurs Interested in Buonanotte

Brighton will be stubborn over him

Leaving his home nation in January 2023 for Brighton, Buonanotte has been limited to a largely sporadic squad role in his time on the south coast. Starting just 23 league games in his first 18 months at the Amex, the Argentina international left for Leicester on loan in the summer, in the hope of playing more regularly and thus continuing his gradual development.

Nominated as Steve Cooper's side's chief creative force, the 19-year-old has produced some accomplished attacking displays in a Foxes shirt, and has been described as a 'certified gem'. Second only to Jamie Vardy in Leicester's goal-scoring charts so far this season, the playmaker, who Gary Lineker believes 'has got something', has caught the eye of Tottenham.

TBR Football report that Brighton believe in Buonanotte's potential, and that they want him to be a prominent part of Hurzeler's plans heading into the future. However, the emergence of Spurs as a potential suitor could perhaps tempt the Seagulls to cash in, if they can extract a significant free from the Lillywhites.

Ange Postecoglou is said to be keen on acquiring a creative midfielder, due to James Maddison's recent poor form, and has identified Buonanotte as a potential option.

Buonanotte's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 10 Goals 3 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.46 Key Passes Per 90 2.1 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.22

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/11/2024