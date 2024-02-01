Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Dominic Solanke, but the club are unlikely to meet Bournemouth's valuation for the striker, Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT

Solanke has attracted attention from multiple Premier League clubs due to his impressive goal-scoring form.

Tottenham may also make a late bid for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, but it remains uncertain if they will meet the asking price for either target.

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in snaring the services of red-hot Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke but journalist Paul Brown has revealed why the move this January is ‘doubtful’, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

With Harry Kane departing for the bright lights of Bayern Munich in the summer and now-captain Heung-min Son being deployed as their makeshift centre forward, Ange Postecoglou and his entourage will be keen to address their lack of options up top.

Solanke is hot property with many PL clubs interested

In order to alleviate their problems, the north Londoners signed Brennan Johnson in the summer months for £47.5 million and also secured the loan signing of former Chelsea man Timo Werner earlier in the current window, though neither have been primarily used down the middle, which has still left a Kane-shaped gap to fill.

As such, according to The Sun, Postecoglou is eyeing a sensational move for Solanke, who is believed to be worth around the £50 million mark, before the end of the window. The in-form forward has been firing on all cylinders this term, racking up 12 goals in 20 Premier League outings.

Solanke's 23/24 PL stats vs Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah Player Solanke Haaland Salah Minutes 1781 1315 1744 Goals 12 14 14 Shots per game 3.4 3.8 3.3 Pass success rate (%) 77.1 74.4 75.1 Aerial duels won per game 2.1 1.3 0.2 Overall rating 7.02 7.44 7.47 All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 01/02/24

The 26-year-old, thanks to his red-hot form, has attracted the attention of many top sides in England’s top division, Arsenal included, though his current employers are understandably reluctant to see him leave.

TalkSPORT have reported, however, that Solanke’s current club, Bournemouth, are not expecting any formal bids from Tottenham or any other would-be buyers in this transfer window, which will come as a relief to the Vitality Stadium faithful given he supplies a reliable source of goals.

Paul Brown – Bournemouth’s Solanke valuation too steep for Spurs

On the current state of play at the capital club, Brown believes that, while Tottenham have shown concrete interest in the one-cap England international, the price they are willing to shell outwill not meet the Cherries’ valuation.

Also touching on their growing interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, the reliable journalist insisted that, albeit unlikely, it would not come as a shock if Tottenham were to launch a late bid to sign either one of Gallagher or Solanke. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT in the last 30 mins, Brown said:

“They've also expressed an interest in Dominic Solanke, I think the valuation on both of those players is way more than Spurs would be intending to pay. So, whether they could pull either of those two off is doubtful, but it wouldn't surprise me if you saw bids made for one or both of those players before the window shuts. I just think it's unlikely that Spurs get near the asking price for either.”

Who Tottenham could still sign on deadline day

Of course, there is still potential for Gallagher to make the cross-London switch before the window slams shut on Deadline Day. While speaking to GIVEMESPORT recently, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested that Tottenham may be tempted to strike ‘an eleventh hour deal’ for the Epsom-born midfielder but did admit that the deal would not be without its complications.

The club are also looking to steal a march on European heavyweights Barcelona as it looks to become a two-horse race for Djurgardens ace Lucas Bergvall. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are ‘very interested’ in the teenage sensation from Sweden.

A report from the Evening Standard, however, has given Postecoglou and Co. a boost in their pursuit as Xavi’s side have ruled out any Deadline Day signings. The report suggests that the wonderkid could be worth around £17 million, further highlighting that the club are planning for a bright future under Greek-Australian chief Postecoglou.