Highlights Tottenham are interested in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, but face competition from Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Bellingham's impressive debut season on Wearside sparked interest from multiple Premier League clubs, with Spurs offering a potentially enticing proposal.

The North Londoners are also considering Wolves forward Pedro Neto, but have concerns over his injury history.

Tottenham are interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham this summer, but face stiff competition from the likes of Brentford and Crystal Palace for his signature, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Bellingham impressed in his debut season on Wearside, netting seven times in 47 appearances as Sunderland slumped to a 16th place finish. This campaign, his first full one in senior football, was enough to spark interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

While Southampton are understood to be interested in the 18-year-old, Nixton reports that Palace and Brentford are monitoring the player, while Spurs could have the most intriguing proposal for the starlet. Tottenham are said to be in the market for midfield reinforcements, with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso possibly on the way out, and have identified Bellingham as a primary target.

Spurs Interested in Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland value the midfielder at £20m

With brother Jude lighting up Europe with Real Madrid and England, Jobe has had to emerge and develop in his sibling's shadows. Now, after thriving in the Championship in his breakout season, the attacking midfielder may be on the verge of playing at the highest level.

Bellingham rose to prominence through the Birmingham City academy, completing a £3 million move from the Blues to the north-east last summer. Ex-Sunderland striker Niall Quinn has described the youngster as 'incredible', with his ability to carry the ball between the lines and arrive late in the box catching the eye.

Writing on his Patreon, Nixon has suggested that Sunderland are now willing to listen to offers, but only those in excess of £20 million. Palace are said to be the main side rivaling Tottenham for the player's signature, and could be financially bolstered by the sale of Michael Olise, who has chosen to join Bayern Munich.

However, Spurs will still have money left from their sale of Harry Kane to the German giants last summer for £82 million, and have the allure of European football and top six status, that they'll be able to sell to Bellingham. Ange Postecoglu is said to be an admirer of the Stourbridge-born man, and sees him as a long-term option in his midfield.

Initially, if Bellingham is to arrive in north London, he'll likely be used as a sporadic squad player, providing cover and competition for the likes of James Maddison. However, the Spurs hierarchy see the teenager as an investment, with a genuine belief that he could develop into something special in the future.

Bellingham's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 45 Goals 7 Assists 1 Key Passes Per 90 0.94 Shots Per 90 1.39 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.62 Progressive Passes Per 90 3.6

Spurs Also Chasing Pedro Neto

The North Londoners want to strengthen their attacking options

While adding quality to the midfield is on the agenda, Postecoglu is also eager to add further quality to his attacking cohort. The likes of Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski produced mixed 2023/24 campaigns, so acquiring an additional wide player will liberate Son Heung-Min to be deployed more frequently down the middle, where he scored the bulk of his 17 Premier League goals last season.

The Lillywhites are said to be interested in Wolves forward Pedro Neto, who is valued at £60 million by the West Midlands club. However, Spurs harbour reservations over the player's extensive injury record, with Neto missing 125 days last season due to fitness problems.

