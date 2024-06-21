Highlights Tottenham are interested in Wolves centre-back Max Kilman.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Wolves defender Max Kilman this summer, amidst a potential exit for Radu Dragusin, according to Spurs insider Paul O'Keefe via The Last Word On Spurs podcast on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old has risen to prominence, and the Wolves captaincy, in the Premier League after signing from Maidenhead in 2018, and has now found himself on the radar of some top teams.

This news comes amidst a potential departure for recently-signed Dragusin, who has been linked with a transfer to Napoli just a few months after arriving in North London from Genoa in January.

The Wolves captain played every minute of every game in the Premier League in the defence last season, and is highly rated by manager Gary O'Neil. With his contract set to expire in 2028, it is likely that the centre-back will command a decent enough fee, making a potential sale of Dragusin instead a potential make-weight for a Kilman bid.

Max Kilman is Wanted by Many Clubs

Tottenham are kee on the English defender

Tottenham would not be alone in their pursuit of Kilman, with West Ham United and Manchester United also having reportedly earmarked the defender for arrival. It was reported on Friday that the Hammers have had an opening bid rejected for the defender.

All three clubs are deemed in need of defensive cover and Kilman - described as being "amazing" by Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa - would fit the bill for all three sides after leading his Wolves side in defensive actions per-game last season with a tally of 8.6.

Tottenham signed Dragusin from Genoa last January to cover the hole in defensive cover left behind by Munich-bound Eric Dier, but his potentially quick departure may leave Tottenham assessing new options, with Kilman considered to be high up the list.

The Premier League captain is yet to earn a senior cap for England, but has been capped 25 times as an 18-year-old for the England futsal team, with those caps denying him of eligibility for Ukraine or Russia. The former had a bid to pledge his allegiance to the national side rejected as a result of those caps in 2021.

Max Kilman in the Premier League 23/24 Appearances 38 Starts 38 Minutes p/90 90 Defensive actions p/90 8.6

Calafiori Also Watched by Spurs

The Italian is currently at the Euros with Italy

Following Bologna's miraculous season under the tutelage of Thiago Motta, the bones are starting to be picked off the team that qualified for the Champions League in outstanding fashion, with Motta having left to take the reins at Turin giants Juventus, and the likes of Joshua Zirkzee earmarked for moves away.

Riccardo Calafiori is one such name linked with a potential transfer, with his imperious performances at the heart of the Bologna defence seeing him shortlisted by several clubs in England, with Tottenham also among them.

The 22-year-old presents a younger option than Kilman, and possesses a lot of similar attributes with his size, speed and ability on the ball all meeting what Tottenham want in a new defender, as well as being left-footed.

Prising Calafiori away from his home country could prove difficult though, especially with Bologna set to appear in Europe's elite competition next season along with potential interest from Juventus following Motta's switch.

All data from SofaScore, correct as of 20/6/24