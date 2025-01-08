Tottenham Hotspur have been very impressed with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and are among several Premier League clubs keen on the ex-Manchester City forward, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Spurs are reportedly ‘not to be discounted’ in the race to sign the 21-year-old next summer, although Chelsea are considered the early front-runners for his signature.

According to Jacobs, Delap’s style of play would fit well with Ange Postecoglou’s philosophy – his hold-up play, physicality and work rate are seen as his standout qualities.

Moreover, his intelligence and ‘monster mentality’ could also appeal to the Australian tactician, considering his focus on an attacking approach in North London:

“Don’t discount Tottenham, they have been very impressed with Delap as everyone has been this season, it’s eight Premier League goals and don’t just look at his goals you look at his hold-up play, the physicality, the hard work he does for his team off the ball, the intelligence and the monster mentality we know Ange Postecoglou likes. “So keep an eye on Delap, there will be several Premier League and Europe clubs in the mix. Chelsea are the early front runners but Tottenham are not to be discounted.”

Delap has been in scintillating form this Premier League season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances for Ipswich, ranking joint 10th among the division’s top scorers.

Even if the Tractor Boys manage to avoid relegation this season, keeping the 'exceptional' 21-year-old for another season now seems like a very difficult task, with multiple Premier League heavyweights circling already.

Tottenham have spent heavily on new strikers before the season, breaking their transfer record to sign Dominic Solanke and welcoming promising forward Wilson Odobert.

However, they have disappointed recently, winning just once in their last eight Premier League games, and are 12th in the table ahead of next week’s North London derby.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Tottenham are expected to target further signings in January after welcoming goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and are thought to be eyeing a new centre-back after losing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven to injuries.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-01-25.