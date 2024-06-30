Highlights Tottenham are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, but are yet to present a formal bid.

Villa aim to keep Ramsey ahead of their debut Champions League campaign.

Spurs eye Kyle Walker-Peters as a new right-back amid Emerson Royal's departure rumors.

Tottenham Hotspur have held talks over signing Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey but are yet to present a formal bid for the 23-year-old, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

While Spurs are looking to add the homegrown midfielder to their roster, Romano suggests Villa will ‘do their best’ to keep Ramsey this summer.

Unai Emery’s side have already sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus and are unwilling to lose another key player in the transfer window.

Despite reports suggesting Spurs have bid £20million plus Giovani Lo Celso for Ramsey recently, Romano suggests that both clubs only held talks a few weeks ago.

Villa reportedly value their 23-year-old academy product at around £45million – he is considered a crucial player next season as the club aim to keep their core ahead of their debut Champions League campaign.

An impressive Premier League campaign saw Emery’s side finish fourth in the table, allowing them to manoeuvre in the transfer market again after selling Luiz and successfully navigating Profit and Sustainability Rules compliance.

Therefore, Villa are not under pressure to sell any of their current players – Romano suggests a deal for Ramsey will not be an easy one to seal for Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou Eyes New Midfielder

Aston Villa keen to keep Ramsey

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggested that Tottenham are yet to present an official bid for Ramsey - described as a future "big, big player" by Villa manager Unai Emery - this summer:

“What I heard is that this was a story from probably end of May, beginning of June, when they started a conversation. But it was just a conversation, not a formal bid from Tottenham to sign Ramsey. “So the interest is there, but that's it, at the moment. I think Aston Villa will do their best to keep the player at the club, they already sold Douglas Luiz, so it's not going to be an easy one for Tottenham.”

After qualifying for the Europa League last season under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs are keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of the Australian’s second season in charge.

Tottenham are yet to bring in a natural replacement for their star striker Harry Kane, who departed 12 months ago, as they found inspiration in Son Heung-min and Richarlison, last season’s top scorers.

Ramsey’s injury history, however, could be a point of concern for Tottenham – last season, the 23-year-old appeared in just 16 league games for Villa and is currently recovering from a toe injury.

Spurs’ interest in Ramsey is reportedly driven by their recruitment director Johan Lange, who worked at Villa before joining Tottenham last year.

A key player for Villa in previous seasons, Ramsey now looks to regain his form ahead of a historic campaign for the club as they compete in the Champions League for the first time ever.

Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa Stats (2023-24) Games 21 Goals 1 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,068

Spurs Eye Walker-Peters Return

After four years at Southampton

Tottenham are interested in bringing back Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, GMS sources have revealed.

The 27-year-old is understood to be a cheaper option this summer compared to Monaco’s Vanderson and Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are eyeing a new right-back amid rumours over Emerson Royal’s departure – Spurs reportedly want £20 million for the Brazilian as AC Milan show interest.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-06-24.