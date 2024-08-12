Highlights Tottenham are interested in signing striker Jonathan David, amidst concerns over Richarlison's future.

David's impressive goal-scoring record has attracted attention from several English clubs, and he's available for just £25 million this summer.

Alongside David, Tottenham are also pursuing Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey as a central midfield option.

Tottenham are considering making a move for Lille striker Jonathan David, amid doubts over the future of Richarlison, according to Football Insider.

David enjoyed a prolific campaign last season, netting 26 goals across all competitions for the French outfit. This exceptional form has inevitably sparked interest from several clubs, including the aforementioned Spurs, as well as the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham.

The 24-year-old is reportedly keen on a switch to the English top flight, and it's believed that due to his contract expiring in 12 months' time, Lille could be willing to accept an offer in the region of £25 million. Tottenham have added David to their striker shortlist, as the Lillywhites are preparing to find a successor to the possibly departing Richarlison, despite already signing Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth for up to £65 million.

Spurs Want David

The in-demand striker will likely leave Lille this summer

A clinical period in Belgium for Gent earned David a move to Lille, joining the Ligue 1 side for €30 million in 2020. For Les Douges, the Brooklyn-born man has netted 19 goals or more in each of his last three seasons, and was described by Canadian broadcast journalist Tony Marinaro as "one of the best strikers in the world".

Now, with just a year remaining on his current deal, Lille are desperate to see some return on their investment in 2020, sparking a potential four-way tussle amongst English clubs for his signature.

United are said to have 'made contact' with the Ligue 1 side about the prospect of signing David, Chelsea are understood to have been 'seriously interested' in the Canadian, while West Ham were considering opening talks over a deal. However, the respective arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee and Niclas Fullkrug have perhaps put an end to some of these sides' pursuit of David, opening a path for Spurs to complete a deal.

Dominic Solanke arrived in North London last week from the Cherries, joining in a £65 million deal, and is expected to fill the number nine role in Ange Postecoglou's team. Football Insider suggest this may not be the club's final bit of business in the forward department, with David identified as a replacement for Richarlison.

Despite the Brazilian supposedly 'not pushing for a summer exit' from Tottenham, the report indicates that Spurs are poised to accept a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro-League for the former Everton striker. As a result, the North Londoners are plotting a cut-price move for David.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat David Richarlison Appearances 34 28 Goals 19 11 Assists 4 4 Shots Per 90 2.6 3.74 Key Passes Per 90 1.1 0.9 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.51 0.6

Spurs Interested in Jacob Ramsey

The midfielder may leave for more game time

Alongside a potential Richarlison replacement, Spurs are in the market for another central midfielder this summer, having already signed Archie Gray from Leeds. Postecoglou is seeking an energetic box-to-box profile, and has identified Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey as a potenial acquisition to fill this role.

Spurs are interested in signing Ramsey having completed the Solanke deal, and the player may be interested in the move as he's keen on playing more football next season. The 23-year-old started just eight Premier League games last season in an injury-ravaged campaign, and the arrivals of Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana at Villa Park could only force him further down the pecking order under Unai Emery.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 12/08/2024