Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, with the player potentially available this summer, according to KS1 TV.

Coman suffered from a series of injuries last season, which meant he only managed 17 Bundesliga appearances all campaign. With Michael Olise opting to join Bayern, the German giants have a surplus of wide forwards at their disposal, possibly meaning one will make way, with Coman reportedly the most likely.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Frenchman, but Kay has revealed that North London rivals Spurs may be the suitors that push to complete a deal for the player. The Lilywhites are in the market for a winger, and several of their players and their manager share representatives with Coman, potentially making a deal convenient to pull off.

Spurs Eyeing Coman

The forward is still contracted until 2027

A Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate, Coman settled at Bayern Munich after a spell at Juventus, joining the Bundesliga side in 2015 for a fee worth up to €28 million. Having now spent nine years in Southern Germany, the forward has established himself as one of the most accomplished wingers in Europe, netting 63 goals in 294 appearances for Bayern, one of which was a Champions League winner in 2020 against former club PSG.

Described as 'outstanding' in the past, a player of Coman's calibre becoming available on the market has inevitably provoked interest. Vincent Kompany is looking to reduce the bloated nature of his wide attacking cohort, with Olise, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané all ahead of the France international in the pecking order, and Spurs are ready to pounce.

According to Steve Kay, speaking on KS1 TV, the North Londoners are eyeing an additional wide player to complement the likes of Son Heung-min and new signing Dominic Solanke in their forward line, with boss Ange Postecoglou identifying Coman as a possible market opportunity. The Aussie is linked to the CAA Base agency, who also represent the 28-year-old, and several other Tottenham players.

He said:

“A good player, he’s struggling for game time at Bayern at the moment, a lot of good players there. There are going to be a lot of clubs after him. I know Spurs are a team looking at him. Interestingly, there he’s a part of CAA Base, which a lot of Spurs players are linked to - as is Ange Postecoglou.”

It's understood that the two clubs hold a positive relationship, having negotiated deals for Harry Kane and Eric Dier in the last 12 months, with this correspondence potentially helping to facilitate a deal. A loan deal for Coman has been mooted, which could potentially represent a financially more viable agreement for Spurs, given the player's lengthy contract and excessive wages at Bayern - he earns £280,000-a-week.

Coman's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 17 Goals 3 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 2.75 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 2.34 Expected Assists Per 90 0.36 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.34

Spurs Readying Offer for Locatelli

The Italian may be surplus to requirements at Juventus

Alongside another forward acquisition, Tottenham remain in the market for a midfielder this summer. Archie Gray has been added to Postecoglou's ensemble, but the teenager is expected to be integrated slowly, to allow him to develop without unnecessary pressure.

Spurs are 'ready to offer' £20.5 million to sign Manuel Locatelli, who has been identified as a viable midfield option. The Italian could be facing a scenario where new boss Thiago Motta views him as surplus to requirements, with the Old Lady signing Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram this summer.

The Serie A outfit may now be willing to sanction a move for Locatelli in the remaining weeks of the window.

