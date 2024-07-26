Highlights Tottenham are exploring several targets as they look to improve their forward line this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are eager to bolster their attacking ranks this summer and Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto are among several names under consideration, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou is about to enter his second season in charge of the North London club having secured a fifth placed finish and Europa League football last term. The season prior, Spurs finished eighth in the standings and outside of European football altogether.

This summer, Spurs have made two new additions so far and both have been in midfield. 18-year-old Archie Gray joined from Championship side Leeds United, while Lucas Bergvall, also 18, signed from Swedish side Djurgardens.

Spurs ‘Interested’ in Several Forwards

Eze and Neto are among those under consideration

Daniel Levy and Postecoglou want to add attacking reinforcements to the squad before the transfer deadline on August 30. According to Romano, several names are under consideration at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Crystal Palace star Eze, who was part of England’s Euro 2024 squad, is among them and has a £68m release clause. Pedro Neto, currently at Wolves and who would cost £60m+ according to GIVEMESPORT sources, is also an intriguing option and is a target for a handful of Premier League clubs this summer.

Both players have been called 'sensationa' - Neto by Scott Minto and Eze by London News Online.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Tottenham are exploring the market and are exploring several possibilities at the moment. Still, no name is imminent, but there is interest in several players, like Eze at Crystal Palace and Pedro Neto at Wolves, who has many admirers in the Premier League. “Tottenham want to do something in the offensive positions and I think it could be soon because their idea is to add one more player for Ange Postecoglou.”

Emerson Royal ‘Edges Closer’ to Spurs Exit

AC Milan are keen on the defender

AC Milan remain in contact with Tottenham over a move for 25-year-old defender Emerson Royal, according to recent reports in Italy. The Brazil international has two years left on the contract he signed upon his arrival back in 2021.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the two clubs are edging closer to an agreement for the player and confidence is growing that a deal can be reached. Royal joined Spurs from La Liga giants Barcelona in 2021, and he’s made 101 appearances across all competitions so far.

Emerson Royal 2023/24 stats for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions Stat: Appearances 24 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 1,335

He began his senior career in his homeland, Brazil, having previously represented the likes of Sao Paulo, Ponte Preta and Atletico Mineiro. He made the move to Europe in 2019, and he moved in a deal which consisted of a joint financial operation between Barcelona and Real Betis.

