Highlights Tottenham are interested in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters as a right-back option.

Walker-Peters considered a "good low-cost option" after brilliant season with Southampton.

Young midfielder Archie Gray signs a six-year contract with Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bolster their options on the right-hand side of the back line this summer and Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters is of interest to the north London-based outfit, Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports has reported.

Amid speculation over Emerson Royal’s future at the club, Tottenham and, in particular, their higher-ups are carefully monitoring the summer market for a back-up to the club’s first choice option, Pedro Porro.

Ahead of what will be an important second season of Ange Postecoglou at the helm, bolstering their defensive ranks will be paramount to how they fare in their search for Champions League football.

Tottenham Remain Interested in Walker-Peters

Right-back considered a ‘good low-cost option’

According to Sky Sports’ Thomas, Tottenham remain interested in the 27-year-old’s signature four years after letting him go for £12 million. Since then, he’s weighed in with six goals and nine assists in his 167-game stint on the south coast. The twice-capped England international is entering the last year of his contract at St Mary’s, leaving the door ajar for potential suitors to swoop in and snare his signature for a lower price.

Considered a ‘good low-cost option’ by the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium-based outfit, Kyle Walker-Peters - previously described as 'phenomenal' - endured a quietly brilliant campaign for Southampton in 2023/24. Racking up three goals and assists apiece across 47 appearances in all competitions, Walker-Peters proved to be a threat both offensively and defensively, playing a starring role in their promotion back to the English top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Walker-Peters racked up 4,130 minutes of Championship action last term - more than any other player in the Southampton squad.

A homegrown talent - and one that emerged through Spurs’ academy back in the day - Walker-Peters would be a shrewd buy for the right price. The fact that Southampton are in - and confident of winning - the race for AZ Alkmaar and Japan right-back Yukinari Sugawara could mean that Tottenham’s pursuit of the man in question could be made all the more simple.

Walker-Peters, Porro and Royal - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Walker-Peters Porro Royal Minutes 3,860 3,093 1,155 Goals/Assists 2/4 3/7 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 91 79.6 91.2 Tackles per game 1.7 2.6 1.6 Interceptions per game 1.1 1 0.9 Dribbles per game 1.9 0.7 0.5 Overall rating 7.08 7.04 6.51

Spurs Strike Deal for Archie Gray

Youngster signs six-year contract

To kick-start their transfer proceedings on a positive note, Tottenham have now announced the signing of former Leeds United man Archie Gray on a six-year contract, one that will expire in the summer of 2030.

Still just 18 years of age, Gray is a versatile midfielder - also capable of being deployed in the right-back berth - and is wise beyond his years in a footballing sense. A highly-rated youngster, Durham-born Gray was a vital cog in Daniel Farke’s side last term, racking up north of 50 appearances in all competitions.

The Elland Road graduate was named the EFL Championship Young Player of the Year for his displays across 2023/24 and will enjoy his first taste of top tier action for Spurs come August. Tottenham faced stern competition from fellow Premier League outfit Brentford for the young star’s signature but were able to convince him of a bright future in north London.