Highlights Tottenham are interested in signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto, but are concerned about his injury record.

All of Neto's potential suitors are hesitant due to his recurring injuries, which could ultimately prevent him earning a move.

Spurs are looking to strengthen their defence as well, with Kyle Walker-Peters being eyed.

Tottenham are interested in signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto this summer, although the north London club are concerned about the player's injury record, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Neto impressed in his 20 Premier League appearances for the West Midlands side last season, scoring twice and registering eleven assists. However, this was another injury-ravaged campaign for the Portugal international, who missed a total of 125 days with two separate hamstring issues.

While top clubs are reportedly interested in the player, with Arsenal reportedly making him a primary target back in May, suitors are said to be alarmed by his recurring fitness issues, which could ultimately put them off making a move. According to transfer guru Romano, the Gunners' rivals Spurs are admirers of Neto, and are weighing up a potential pursuit of the winger.

Spurs are Interested in Neto

Postecoglu does harbour concerns about his injury record

Developing through the Braga academy, Neto completed a switch to Wolves in 2019, aged just 19. While the Portuguese man has demonstrated his quality in glimpses since then, he has only amassed 135 total appearances in five seasons, averaging just 27 per campaign.

The 24-year-old has sustained nine separate injuries in his short career thus far, missing ten months back in 2021 due to a serious knee issue. The electric pace and technical quality makes him an appealing option for clubs with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp labelling him as being "world-class", but those lining up to acquire him will inevitably be reticent due to his inability to remain in good condition.

Speaking on his transfer update live show, Romano revealed one potential suitor in Tottenham. The journalist said:

"Pedro Neto and Spurs, he is one of the names they have on the list. Pedro Neto, for sure, the only doubt has always been on injuries, so that is the point to clarify on Pedro Neto, but he's one of the players they appreciate."

This concern over the player's injury record means Spurs are unlikely to pay the excessive £60 million fee Wolves are demanding, but Ange Postecoglou could ultimately be willing to look past these issues to land Neto. Tottenham are in the market for an explosive wide forward, with the likes of Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Richarlison all experiencing mixed seasons last year.

The Australian head coach will be eager to acquire a wide man of more quality to free up star man Son Heung-Min to play down the middle more frequently. The South Korean was the club's top goalscorer last season, netting 17 Premier League goals, most of which came when deployed as a central striker.

Neto's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 9 Shots Per 90 2.14 Key Passes Per 90 2.26 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.2

Spurs Chasing Former Player

Walker-Peters is being monitored

While acquiring offensive reinforcements will be on Postecoglu's agenda this summer, adding extra quality in defence may be of greater concern. The Lilywhites conceded 61 league goals last season, more than the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace, so reducing this number will be essential to launch an assault on the top four.

Spurs are monitoring the situation of their former player Kyle Walker-Peters, who thrived for Southampton last season in the Championship. The full-back could be allowed to leave St Mary's this summer, having been a huge part of Russel Martin's team's promotion charge, and is also a target for Brighton and West Ham.

Related Tottenham 'Interest' in Desire Doue 'Absolutely Confirmed' Tottenham Hotspur are one of the sides who are interested in Rennes youngster Desire Doue.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/07/2024