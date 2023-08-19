Tottenham Hotspur ace Ivan Perišić’s place in the team has recently been up for debate, but journalist Paul Brown believes his future is secure after a key revelation involving Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou will hope to get Spurs back to being Champions League contenders during his first term at the helm.

Tottenham Hotspur news – Ivan Perišić

Just last month, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Perisic, who has been capped an impressive 127 times for Croatia, was ready to terminate his current contract in order to return to his first club, Hajduk Split.

The seasoned defender arrived at Tottenham on a free transfer last summer and played 45 games in 2022/23 but has still been subject to links of a move away.

However, his new boss has put those rumours to bed claiming that the ever-reliable Perisic has no reason to fret over whether he will remain on the books at Tottenham.

“Ivan Perišić has been playing, and playing very well – he does have a future with me and the club,” the Tottenham chief said (via Fabrizio Romano).

“I’ve followed his career for a long time, he’s an absolute professional, the way he looks after himself, and he’s had a really strong pre-season.”

Now, off the back of Postecoglou’s beaming comments about the former Inter Milan star, Brown believes that any worries over his future in north London have been resolved.

Tottenham Hotspur 2023 summer transfers Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) £25.6m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) Free Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Pedro Porro (Sporting) £39m As per Sky Sports

What did Paul Brown say about Tottenham Hotspur and Ivan Perišić?

Brown believes there is a spot for the Croatia international in Postecoglou’s plans, despite the clamour over his future.

The journalist believes his versatility is an attractive feature that the club will look to use in what could be such a crucial season for the north London-based outfit.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think Ivan Perišić is staying now. I think after what Ange Postecoglou has said in recent days, it seems like there’s a role for him. He’s certainly an interesting and useful player to have in your squad because he can fill multiple roles, and he’s not going to command a big fee at his age, so I would suspect him to stay now.”

Read All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Rumours And Gossip

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

For Spurs, the dying embers of the summer window will be focused on replacing Harry Kane as his goals and leadership qualities will be sorely missed at length this season.

As such, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are hoping to negotiate a fair price for Gent talisman Gift Orban.

Alternatively, the north Londoners have been touted with an interest in Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson, though The Independent reports it would take at least a lofty figure of £40m to secure his services.

Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that Ivan Toney, who is currently serving an eight-month ban from football, could be Kane’s worthy successor, seeing as he has hit the back of the net 32 times in the Premier League career.

Meanwhile, according to 90min, outcast centre-back Eric Dier has a number of potential suitors lining up to take a punt on the 29-year-old England international, who has played 361 games for Spurs during his time at the capital club.