Tottenham Hotspur defender Ivan Perisic has had an 'underwhelming' time of things in north London, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 34-year-old joined the Lilywhites on a free transfer last year and has featured regularly this season as Spurs eye a top-four finish.

Tottenham latest news - Ivan Perisic

According to Tuttosport via Sport Witness, Perisic is 'eyeing a move' back to Inter Milan in the summer transfer window and ‘doors could reopen’ for a potential return to the Serie A giants.

Croatia international Perisic was at Inter Milan before his contract expired at the end of 2021/22, paving the way for him to sign for Spurs; however, he could now make his way back to the San Siro if Robin Gosens heads to the Bundesliga in the upcoming off-season.

The report also states that the versatile £178k-a-week ace may have to take a pay cut to facilitate any deal, potentially meaning he would need to spread his yearly salary over two seasons.

Perisic is out of contract in the summer of 2024 and has made 39 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions this season, scoring once and recording 11 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Ivan Perisic?

Daily Express journalist Taylor has suggested that Perisic has had somewhat of an 'underwhelming' spell at Tottenham.

Taylor told GMS: "I feel like there's all sorts of different contributing factors. Conte did like to rotate as well; he also liked Ben Davies, which prevented him [Perisic] from playing regularly. Davies, in the early part of the season, was playing at wing-back. I know he dropped into the back three at the end, but it has been underwhelming; I feel like Tottenham fans will feel the same on that. They expected more from Perisic, he was a great signing at the time on a free transfer, but it just hasn't worked out."

Will Ivan Perisic depart Tottenham Hotspur in the summer?

It's anyone's guess right now, though recent reports do suggest that there could be a potential exit brewing for Perisic once the 2022/23 campaign draws to a close.

The 34-year-old has been relatively steady in a disappointing season for Tottenham, with his seven assists in the Premier League proving to be the highest tally out of anyone at Spurs in the English top flight, as per WhoScored.

FBRef notes that the Croatian utility man has performed 82 shot-creating actions this term, illustrating his ability to provide a consistent attacking threat from the left-hand side when called upon.

Nevertheless, it may be time for Spurs to pass the mantle down to someone else if Perisic does leave north London this summer. Destiny Udogie has been impressive on loan at Udinese, while Ryan Sessengon will be keen to stake a claim for first-team minutes when he returns from a hamstring problem.