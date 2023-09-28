Highlights Tottenham's strong start to the Premier League season is thanks to the offensive and energetic style of football implemented by manager Postecoglou, while Son, Maddison, and Kulusevski have been key players.

Son and Maddison share the same footballing idol - one of the greatest players in Premier League history - but Kulusevski has publicly named his childhood hero as an even better player.

Kulusevski's pick of footballing idol won't sit well with Spurs fans due to his strong association with bitter rivals Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a strong start to the new Premier League season, with Ange Postecoglou's offensive and energetic style of football bringing the best out of arguably the three most important players at Hotspur Way - captain and chief goalscorer Son Heung-min, summer signing and primary playmaker James Maddison, and their cool and calculated attacking accomplice Dejan Kulusevski.

Son, Maddision and Kulusevski have scored nine Premier League goals already this season, while also providing nine collective assists, as Spurs find themselves defying expectations somewhat to win four of their first six games, the remaining two being away draws against difficult opposition in Brentford and bitter rivals Arsenal.

Premier League statistics - 2023/24 Statistic Son Maddison Kulsevski Combined Goals 5 2 2 9 Assists 0 4 0 4 Shots 16 17 14 47 Key Passes 11 17 15 43 Dribbles 6 12 6 24 Statistics according to Whoscored

Postecoglou deserves plenty of credit for how quickly his three main attacking options have gelled to make Harry Kane, once the be-all-and-end-all of Tottenham's offensive strategy, already something of a distant memory. But it certainly helps when two of those players - MaddiSon, as they're already being referred to in some Lilywhite circles - seemingly have a natural understanding of each other's games. And that might just be because they share the same footballing idol.

This article takes a look at some of the players Tottenham's current stars worshipped growing up. But before we get onto the footballing legend that inspired the Spurs skipper and their summer addition, there's the not-so-small matter of Dejan Kulusevski's controversial pick of footballing muse to deal with first.

Dejan Kulusevski's childhood hero

Who qualifies as Kulusevski's footballing idol does remain open to some debate. The Sweden international has described Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a role model, which is no surprise considering not only their shared nationality but also their shared family history as the offspring of immigrants from what was once Yugoslavia. Of Ibrahimovic, Kulusevski said: "Ibrahimovic has been a role model for me. He has been for all Swedish players but mostly for us sons of immigrants." On another occasion he quipped: "He was my idol, he opened doors in Sweden that no one had ever opened. We talked, he called me, and it was exciting for me.

“When I was little, I never though Zlatan would call me."

However, there is another player Kulusevski deeply admired growing up that may not sit too well with Tottenham supporters. Not only is he most commonly associated with one of their bitter London rivals, but he also scored the most devastating goal in Spurs' Premier League history - the equaliser at the Battle of the Bridge that handed the title to Leicester City. Indeed, Kulusevski is an avid Eden Hazard fan. He allegedly said of the Chelsea legend...

"My favorite player is Eden Hazard! Nobody plays like him and I was so happy to see him play. I was at school and I was thinking; 'Yes, today Eden Hazard is going to play and I'm going home to enjoy 90 minutes of his football!'"

That's not the only time Kulsevski has spoken glowingly of Hazard either. Back in 2019 he even declared Hazard to be the best player in the world and that he preferred him to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He said: "The best player in the world for me is Eden Hazard, he can do anything he wants with the ball. I prefer him to Ronaldo and Messi."

Son and Maddison, meanwhile, share a footballing hero that's a lot less triggering for Spurs supporters, although he has to date recorded more Premier League goals against the north London side than any club throughout his career. That man is Cristiano Ronaldo who, throughout two spells at Manchester United, boasts eight goals and five assists against Tottenham in the top flight while remaining undefeated in 13 appearances (nine wins and four draws). Ronaldo's last appearance versus Spurs resulted in a hat-trick.

But Son's affection for Ronaldo pre-dated his return to English football and it's not hard to see why Son admires him so much. As well as being arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Son operates in a role that Ronaldo nuanced to a world-class level throughout his career, providing the goalscoring prowess of a traditional central striker while operating from the left wing and cutting inside. But the Tottenham forward also developed his affection for Ronaldo for a more unique reason - during CR7's first spell at United, he played alongside South Korea legend Park Ji-sung. He said back in 2018...

"When I was growing up I watched Cristiano Ronaldo a lot of times because he played for Manchester United. His team-mate was Park Ji-sung who was a South Korean player. They played together. I watched him a lot of times. He is still my idol. He is a lot better than me. I watch him on Youtube or some video clips. I can still practice a lot from him."

Maddison is a Ronadlo enthusiast as well. Despite admitting his playing style is nothing like the Portuguese's, the midfielder nonetheless loved watching him growing up and described him as the 'main attraction' in the Premier League during that time. Certainly not short on assists, Maddison would have surely loved threading the ball through to perhaps the most relentless goalscorer football has ever seen. Speaking of the Old Trafford icon, the Tottenham star said:

"The player I grew up idolising? I'm nothing like him but Cristiano Ronaldo. When I was coming through school, he was the main attraction of Premier League football, playing for Man United - I used to love him."

What's next for Tottenham?

Tottenham have enjoyed a fine start to the season but face a big test this weekend when Liverpool travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They aren't involved in European competitions this season and have already been eliminated from the EFL Cup, so they have the luxury of only needing to focus on Premier League football until the FA Cup third-round, which doesn't kick off until 2024.

Postecoglou will be hoping that provides a distinct advantage in the battle for fourth and once the Liverpool fixture is out of the way, Spurs have the opportunity to keep the momentum going. Luton, Fulham and Crystal Palace all represent very beatable opposition, although that is followed by a run of facing Chelsea, Aston Villa, Man City, West Ham and Newcastle in the space of six games, before then heading into a chaotic Christmas period.

Tottenham's attacking trio will need to be at their best, so Ange and Spurs supporters will be hoping they can take some inspiration from their iconic footballing heroes.