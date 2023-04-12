Tottenham Hotspur target James Maddison will 'seriously weigh up' his future this summer amid interest from Hotspur Way in his services, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed another productive campaign at Leicester City this season despite their Premier League struggles and has attracted suitors due to his impressive form at the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - James Maddison

Recently, Football Insider reported that Tottenham Hotspur 'lead the race' to prize Maddison away from Leicester City in the forthcoming transfer window.

The Lilywhites are said to be 'long-term admirers' of the England international and view him as someone who could help combat the lack of creative intuition in their squad.

Newcastle United and Liverpool are also keen on Maddison, something which could spark a tug-of-war for his services in the off-season as interest for his signature continues to grow.

As per the same outlet, it is believed that Spurs will continue to pursue the playmaker regardless of their managerial situation as they see him as a 'potential Premier League superstar' that could blossom in north London.

Maddison currently pockets £110,000 per week at Leicester City and his contract at the Foxes expires in June 2024, according to Salary Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about James Maddison?

Transfer insider Jones thinks that Tottenham Hotspur will know they have a lot of work to do to land Maddison in the summer.

Jones told GMS: "I think we're going to be hearing of more interest from other teams coming into the back end of this season. I reckon James Maddison is also going to have interest from clubs abroad. I think that that will be something for him to seriously weigh up as he considers how he takes the next step in his career and also to make sure that he remains part of the England set-up. He's not actually bad value; I've seen a lot of reports of £50 million; I think it will be more than that. I think we might even get up to £60 million if this becomes a bidding war; even at that sort of money, I think James Maddison has a lot to offer. Tottenham won't believe this deal is anywhere close to being done."

What are James Maddison's stats like this season?

Maddison has been in fine form for Leicester City in 2022/23, registering nine goals and six assists in 25 matches in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

According to FBRef, the 26-year-old has also performed well in comparison to his positional peers and he ranks in the top 1% of midfielders for non-penalty goals scored over the last 365 days across Europe's top five leagues.

His current employers are embroiled in a fight for their Premier League status and this summer may be the right window of opportunity to seek new pastures to take his career to the next level.

Tottenham Hotspur will hope they can convince Maddison to move to north London to achieve that feat; however, that notion could be dependent on whether they manage to secure a top-four finish and subsequent Champions League qualification this term.