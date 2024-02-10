Highlights Tottenham lost one of their greatest players ever in the summer of 2023, when Harry Kane joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Ange Postecoglou's side will be hoping that the club's academy can develop another superstar striker for the future, and Jamie Donley appears to be a big hope.

GIVEMESPORT has now taken a look at Donley's career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thus far and what Postecoglou's plans are for the young striker.

After selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, Tottenham found themselves a lot richer, but without the icon that had carried them to one of their most memorable eras of the 21st century. While Richarlison and co have tried their best to share the goal-scoring burden, Ange Postecoglou will no doubt be hoping that Spurs can somehow unearth another Kane from their academy: step forward, Jamie Donley. It might well be a massive stretch to ask him to replicate Kane's career, but the potential is certainly there for him to make a massive impact in the future.

Jamie Donley's time at Tottenham so far

Born in Antrim, in the north-east of Northern Ireland, Donley grew up in Colchester, Essex. It was also there that he forged his first links with the game, joining the academy at Colchester Villa Youth Football Club. Even as a child, the talented youngster was already proving himself in front of goal, scoring 175 goals for the U8 team. His performances prompted Tottenham to open the doors of their academy to him in 2013. At the age of 8 (he was born on the 3rd of January 2005), little Donley continued his ascent. On the 28th of November 2020, at the age of 15 years and 10 months, he made his U18 debut with a goal against Leicester.

It was the first match of a 2020-21 season during which he would play in 12 others (U18 Premier League and FA Youth League), finding the net five times. The following season saw the confirmation of a talent that many people had already known about for several years. Starting 18 times in the league, he was decisive on 22 occasions (16 goals and six assists) and even donned the captain's armband on several occasions. Then, on the 12th of January 2022, Donley signed his first professional contract with Tottenham. On the pitch, having already grown too big to continue playing for the U18s, he received his first call-ups and made his first appearances for Wayne Burnett's reserve team.

From that point on, he hardly ever left the team. 21 games in the U23 championship (3 goals, 2 assists), 6 in his U18 counterpart (5 goals, 4 assists), appearances in the Youth League (5 games, 1 goal, 2 assists), the FA Youth League and the EFL Trophy, Premier League Cup titles with the U17s and U18s (two competitions in which he played in the finals), as well as a contract extension until 2027: Donley flew through a 2022-23 season in which nothing seemed to be able to stop him. Following in his footsteps over the last few months, he started the 2023-24 season at high speed, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in 12 games with the reserves.

In September, he was spotted training with the professional team and was soon included in Postecoglou's squad for several Premier League matches. Asked about his young player at a press conference in October, the Greek coach was full of praise for him.

"With the young guys and guys like Jamie, he's done really well and our Under-21s have had some really consistent performances in their league. Jamie and Alfie Dorrington have really stood out. If they go on and take it, play well, they'll accelerate their development but at the moment it is good to have them. The training level doesn't drop when they're in with us and that's the main thing. Both guys, Jamie and Alfie (Dorrington) in particular have come along well."

For Donley, the hard work finally paid off in December 2023, when the young centre-forward made his professional debut in Manchester City's thrilling 3-3 draw with Tottenham. A week later, Donley made his home debut at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this time in a 4-1 win over Newcastle. A regular on the substitutes' bench over the festive period, he returned to the first team for Spurs' 1-0 win over Burnley Clarets in the FA Cup at the turn of the new year.

His rapid rise to the forefront of the game has left no-one indifferent, starting with the England and Northern Ireland national teams, who intend to wage a fierce battle for Donley. The Antrim native has already represented both nations at youth level. In September 2021, he made his debut for the Northern Ireland U19s, scoring two goals in two games against the Faroe Islands. Fast forward a couple of years, and Donley has donned the England U19s shirt, and has already bagged five goals in five games for the Young Lions.

While a decision on his international future does not yet appear to have been made, it may well be sooner rather than later. As recently reported by the Belfast Telegraph, the Irish FA and national coach Ian Baraclough are determined to play their cards close to their chest in a bid to convince Donley to represent the country. Should the striker refuse, it seems likely that he will head to their English counterparts.

Jamie Donley's style of play

Perceived by many as Kane's heir apparent, Donley has one characteristic that sets him apart from the former Spurs star: he is left-footed. However, it is true that some of his features are comparable, as standing at 6ft, the striker has some real aerial qualities.

Jamie Donley's 2023/24 stats (as of 29/01/2024) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Premier League 3 0 0 3 FA Cup 1 0 0 7 EFL Trophy 3 2 3 270 Premier League 2 9 4 9 757 Total 15 6 12 1,037 All stats taken from Transfermarkt

With the ball at his feet, the 18-year-old is also skilful enough to slot into midfield and help build the game. Highly prolific, he is just as capable of shooting from distance as he is of positioning himself like a fox in the box. After a particularly impressive display against Chelsea's U21s, Wayne Burnett, coach of Spurs' youth side, highlighted these qualities in a statement carried by football.london : "He's capable of that (long range goal). He's got that ability. He's got that vision. I thought he was very good again tonight. His energy, his enthusiasm, his ability - if you have those things you've got an opportunity to perform well. He's done that again and he's scored another couple of goals."

What next for Jamie Donley at Tottenham?

Donley's future at Tottenham is still up for discussion, however. The recent arrival of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig could be a barrier to the young player's development, especially if Spurs decide to take up the option to sign the German forward on a permanent deal. For this reason, the possibility of Donley leaving on loan is gaining credence.

In fact, according to TEAMtalk, several League One clubs - including Charlton and Leyton Orient - are still on the lookout for an opening for the promising striker. Obviously, the final decision - which will rest with Postecoglou - must benefit Donley, who would certainly like to get some game time. One thing that is for certain though, is that the young striker has a very bright future in the game.