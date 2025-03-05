Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a summer move to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, who will be allowed to leave the club in the upcoming window, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Jamie Gittens began his football journey with Reading's youth academy before moving to Manchester City's youth setup in 2018. Seeking greater first-team opportunities, he moved to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in 2020. Taking a similar path to Jadon Sancho, who also moved to the German side from Man City, Gittens has flourished in a new country.

In 2023, Dortmund extended his contract until 2028, meaning he will still have three years remaining in the summer. If the English youngster does become available in the summer transfer window, we could see a host of clubs trying to secure his signature.

Tottenham Interested in Signing Jamie Gittens

He's expected to leave

According to a report from Sky Sports, Tottenham are one of the sides who are showing an interest in signing Gittens in the summer transfer window. Dortmund are expecting him to head through the exit door and are already preparing for his departure.

It's understood that moving to the Premier League is the 'desired goal' of the 20-year-old, but there is still no official offer from any club. Gittens, described as 'lightning-fast' by Sky Sports, would fit into the recruitment model that Spurs are implementing in recent years.

Jamie Gittens' Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 1st Goals 7 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =3rd Shots Per Game 0.8 =5th Dribbles Per Game 3 1st Match rating 7.08 2nd

The north London outfit are looking to sign young, up-and-coming talent from around the world, with the likes of Archie Gray, Mathys Tel, and Lucas Bergvall arriving through the door in recent years. Spurs may have to weigh up whether they want to sign Tel on a permanent deal or bring in a player like Gittens, with the two youngsters playing in the same position.

Tel and Gittens could harm each other's development if they were both in Ange Postecoglou's squad, and Spurs are naturally having a closer look at the former with him being on loan until the end of the season.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Tottenham Update on Permanent Mathys Tel Deal Fabrizio Romano has shared what he's now hearing on Tottenham Hotspur signing Mathys Tel on a permanent deal.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-03-25.