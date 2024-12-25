Tottenham Hotspur could look to add one or two players in the January transfer window, but they are likely to target young talent rather than established players, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT.

It's been an incredibly inconsistent season for Ange Postecoglou's side so far, picking up some impressive results while also shipping plenty of goals. Their performances have been damaged by some significant injury problems, potentially highlighting a lack of depth in their squad.

Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero, and Micky Van de Ven were all missing from the starting XI to face Liverpool, while goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is also currently on the treatment table. This has forced Postecoglou into using young midfielder Archie Gray in a centre-back role, highlighting their lack of options at the back.

Tottenham Could Add 'One or Two' in January

They will focus on young talent

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth has confirmed that we could see Tottenham are one or two players during the January transfer window, but their approach has been clear of late. The north London outfit are likely to continue targeting young talent, rather than already established players...

"They're still fighting for a top-four finish, or at least a European finish. They're still fighting to get into the top eight, into the automatic qualification spots for the Europa League. They're into the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup as well. The FA Cup is to come too, and that's a game against a non-league team, if I remember correctly. So, they'd expect to progress in that competition as well. So they're going to have a lot of fixtures. So maybe, numbers-wise, they might look at January as an opportunity to bring in one or two players, but the approach from Tottenham has been clear. They're not going into the market and buying the established 25/26 year olds anymore. They're going at the other end of the market. The young players with potential, but with that is going to come inconsistency."

Tottenham have heavily focused their recruitment on signing young talent from around the world in recent years, and new additions like that will need time and patience. In the previous summer transfer window, Spurs signed Lucas Bergvall, Gray, Wilson Odobert, and Min-hyeok Yang, among others, with all four players still teenagers.

A Defender Could be a Priority

Van de Ven and Romero are out injured

Van de Ven and Romero being injured has highlighted a key problem area for Tottenham. Radu Dragusin has come into the starting XI, but young midfielder Gray playing in defense isn't ideal. Although Tottenham's recruitment strategy is to target young talents, they could plug a gap in defence with a temporary move for a centre-back.

According to reports, Tottenham have made a move to sign former Everton defender Ben Godfrey, who joined Atalanta in the summer, on a loan deal for the remainder of the season. Godfrey has struggled for minutes in Serie A and is comfortably playing in the middle of defence as well as at full-back.