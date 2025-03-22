Tottenham Hotspur are showing an interest in signing Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Branthwaite has been the subject of heavy interest since bursting onto the scene at Goodison Park. The young defender has quickly developed into one of the most exciting young talents in world football, becoming a key player for Everton despite his age.

After a disappointing season, Spurs could be busy in the summer transfer window. Ange Postecoglou's side are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League and have been knocked out of all domestic cup competitions, so Daniel Levy might be forced to dip into his pocket for reinforcements.

Tottenham Eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite This Summer

Could cost over £50m

Reports have suggested that Tottenham are one of the sides showing an interest in signing Everton's Branthwaite in the summer transfer window. The England international is attracting plenty of interest considering the performances he's produced over the last few years for the Toffees.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 81.9 Tackles per 90 1.54 Minutes played 1,808

Branthwaite, labelled as a 'superstar', is reportedly keen to be playing European football ahead of the 2025/2026 season. Although Tottenham stand little chance of qualifying through their league position, they can via the Europa League if they win the competition.

Postecoglou's side are preparing to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final, which is an opportunity for the north London club to save their season. Qualifying for European football will likely be crucial for attracting players, not just Branthwaite, in the summer transfer window.

Branthwaite is a left-sided centre-back, meaning he would likely be competing with Micky Van de Ven if he joined Tottenham. The 22-year-old will have to consider whether he's capable of cementing a regular starting place in Postecoglou's side considering the competition, and he will likely want reassurances to join the north London outfit.

