Tottenham have key decision-making ahead as they consider how the progression of their emerging defensive talents might impact their January transfer plans.

Spurs have begun gearing up for the January transfer window, with sources confirming that the club has set a substantial budget side to bolster their back line. Injury to Micky van de Ven reveals potential depth issues at the club and they headed into the international break on the back of a difficult home loss to Ipswich Town.

Tottenham Could Show Faith in Youngsters

Phillips, Dorrington, and Vuskovic highly-rated

Tottenham are willing to spend in the winter window but they also need to consider the knock-on effect of other players. The likes of Ashley Phillips, Alfie Dorrington and Luka Vuskovic are all seen as potential first-team contributors for the 2025/26 season. Their long-term strategy may influence how aggressively Spurs pursue reinforcements in January, as they look to balance present needs with the development of their young stars.

For now, Spurs are assessing their options, carefully navigating the complexities of the January market to make choices on the next phase of Ange Postecoglou’s team build. It is understood the club would prefer not to spend more than £25million on the position if they do decide to recruit and that conversations and reports are ongoing in an attempt to uncover the perfect solution.

According to insiders, it remains unclear whether Spurs are targeting a specialist left-back or a versatile player capable of operating both as a centre-back and full-back. Over the past year, the club has explored both profiles, suggesting flexibility in their approach depending on market opportunities.

One name that surfaced in the past is Lutsharel Geertruida, who was on Tottenham’s radar before his summer move from Feyenoord to RB Leipzig. Similarly, Alessandro Buongiorno was considered as an option during the last window but ultimately joined Napoli. Both players indicate the type of profile Spurs have been monitoring—a combination of defensive reliability and adaptability.

Related National Media Blown Away by 'Star Man' Tottenham Star for his Country Spurs defender Ben Davies was on hand to ensure Wales got a clean sheet against Turkey.

Tottenham Eyeing Move for Jonathan Tah

A deal is considered as ambitious

Currently, one of the standout names on their list is Jonathan Tah of Bayer Leverkusen. The German international, who has been described as "one of the best defenders in Germany", is commanding attention from Europe’s elite clubs, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona. He is currently in line to become a free agent at the end of this season. While Tottenham’s interest is genuine, a move for Tah would be ambitious given the competition for his signature.

Tah's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 4 Pass Accuracy 94.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.55 Tackles Per 90 0.65 Interceptions Per 90 0.79 Clearances Per 90 3.32 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.12

Should Spurs pivot towards a different profile, Patrick Dorgu has been identified as a potential target. The Lecce left-back has also been used as an attacker and has been on Spurs’ radar for some time. He could provide the depth they seek without breaking the bank. Another option reportedly under consideration is David Hancko of Feyenoord, a versatile defender who has impressed with his consistency and technical ability.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 17/11/2024.