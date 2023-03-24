The buzz around Tottenham Hotpsur Twitter on Thursday evening, as news broke of Julian Nagelsmann’s sacking at Bayern Munich, was a total reflection of a club in desperate search for hope.

The chance to lure Nagelsmann to the Premier League is a moment Tottenham can not let pass by. The 35-year-old boss led Bayern to a tenth successive Bundesliga title last season and - despite their current standing of second this term - they remained most people’s favourites to clinch it again.

He had just seen off Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and - despite a few reservations about him over the past year - seemed to be doing a pretty good job in the German capital.

Would Julian Nagelsmann be interested in the Tottenham job?

Bayern are now taking Thomas Tuchel on board, one of the men Spurs had in mind for when they replace Antonio Conte. Nagelsmann becomes a very intriguing option instead and Spurs intend to get a grasp of whether he is interested in the job over this weekend.

He has always seemed open to a job in England, two years ago he stated: “The Premier League is a very interesting league and I can imagine it could be a big aim to be a big manager in the Premier League one day like Jurgen who is very successful. It could be a step in the future.”

Nagelsmann is considered one of the smartest coaching minds in the entire world and the opportunity to build a club will appeal—as will a Premier League wage.

Nagelsmann was earning a salary of around £7million at Bayern but could expect that figure to stretch into double figures if he was to land in English football, with Conte on a deal worth £15m-a-year.

It is the rebuild project that could really appeal beyond that. In this moment Spurs need a catalyst to not only bring good results short term but inspire an era of success.

One of the issues with Nagelsmann at Bayern was a concern that some players were becoming doubtful over his tactical views but this was a team adapting to life without Robert Lewandowski, one of the most predatory strikers in the game, who had not been replaced.

Could Julian Nagelsmann convince Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham?

Interestingly, Harry Kane was viewed as a man who could be brought in to eventually fill that spot, which would have made Nagelsmann’s route to goals at Bayern much easier.

He is a huge fan of Kane, publicly declaring his admiration in the past, and there would be the potential case of him being one of the few bosses in the game that could convince Kane that success is still possible by sticking around.

Spurs know this is an opportunity to strike gold on that front: we told you last week how members of the board identify this moment to give them a new edge in their bid to keep Kane.

Talks with England’s record goalscorer are expected to take place at the end of this season - and it would be easier to convince him of a project with someone of Nagelsmann’s standing at the helm.

Who could be the other managers Tottenham look at?

Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique are other big names being considered as Conte’s replacement and talks with those are still likely to be explored despite the Nagelsmann availability.

Spurs have breathing space this week over the situation as under-threat boss Conte is currently back in Italy while Tottenham weigh up his future on the back of his explosive press conference after a 3-3 draw at Southampton. Backroom staff Ryan Mason and Cristian Stellini are leading training with those not on international duty.

Conte will lose his job soon and anticipation over who will replace him will keep Tottenham's fanbase living in hope of a bright future.

There is always a chance Nagelsmann wants to take a little time out of the game after a moment like this. But, equally, a chance to step into a job at this level could provide the perfect tonic for a return.