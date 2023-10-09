Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have a balanced side with quality players and a desire to win, which sets them apart from previous seasons.

The absence of European football this season gives manager Postecoglou more time to work with the players and focus on improving the team.

While tougher tests may lie ahead, as long as Tottenham maintain their winning form, they have a good chance of finishing near the top of the table.

Tottenham Hotspur still have work to do to be considered genuine title challengers because of one key reason revealed to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Paul Brown.

Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a stellar start to life as Spurs boss, but Brown believes the Greek-Australian manager will have bigger tests to come down the line.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Ange Postecoglou

It had the hallmarks for a true 'Spursy' showing on Saturday afternoon, but remarkably Tottenham travelled away from their clash against relegation candidate Luton Town relatively unscathed. Postecoglou's side knew three points would be enough to take them top of the Premier League table and despite a testing first-half performance which ended with Yves Bissouma being shown a red card, the north Londoners escaped Kenilworth Road with three points.

It was new signing Micky van de Ven who netted the second-half winner for Spurs, with the Dutch centreback further endearing himself to the Tottenham faithful. The £43 million signing joined Tottenham in the summer transfer window and has been part of the side credited with a major turnaround at Hotspur Way ever since Postecoglou's arrival.

With the three points on Saturday, Spurs maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign, while edging ahead of last season's winners Manchester City to take top spot heading into the international break. But despite their strong start, there are still some question marks over Tottenham's chances this season.

'The jury is still out' - Paul Brown

When asked about Tottenham's performances so far this term and whether they'll be able to keep it up going forward, journalist Brown suggested they still have some convincing to do if they're to be considered as genuine title challengers. Admitting that they have impressed at this early stage of the season, the reliable reporter questioned how Postecoglou would adapt his style against stronger opposition:

“When you start to see teams adapting to this in in better ways, that's when we'll really see what kind of manager Postecoglou is. Can he react to the way other teams are adapting to his style and make sure that it's still successful? “Right now it's doing so well that it's hard to criticise. But there have been lots of managers who've done well for the first few months with a new style of play, transforming a team and then slowly when team stripes start to work it out, that's when the real test comes. So I think the jury is still out.”

Tottenham Hotspur all-time top goalscorers Player Goals Harry Kane 280 Jimmy Greaves 266 Bobby Smith 208 Martin Chivers 174 Cliff Jones 154 Teddy Sheringham 150 Heung-min Son 148 Robbie Keane 148 Jermain Defoe 143 George Hunt 138 Stats according to GOAL

Can Tottenham Hotspur challenge for the title this season?

In short, yes. Tottenham have already shown they have a balanced side, with quality across the pitch and a desire to win. That's not something you could've said about Spurs sides of yesteryear, as issues with managers, recruitment and mentality have plagued previous seasons.

On top of that, Postecoglou will be able to benefit from the absence of European football this season, as the former Celtic manager has been afforded more time on the training pitch with his players. Had Spurs been competing in one of the Europa competitions, it would likely have had a negative effect on the squad, given the arduous schedule and extra minutes in the legs.

Instead, Spurs are looking fresh and playing well, which at this early stage of the season is all anybody can really ask for. And while tougher tests may be down the line, as long as Tottenham continue putting together these strong winning runs, it's difficult not to see them in and around the top spots come May.

Read More: Spurs: 4 former stars now without a club ft. 'special' winger with 'amazing quality'

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this season?

When club football returns from the international break, the north Londoners will be eyeing up another profitable spell of fixtures, with winnable matches to come throughout the next month.

It kicks off with a clash against Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the 2008 League Cup winners boast an impressive 100% winning run there so far this season. All before another London derby the week after, this time against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, with six points likely the target - and in truth, expectation - for Spurs from those two fixtures.

Things do get somewhat harder the following week when Chelsea make the trip from west London across the city to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in what is shaping up to be the next big test for Spurs this season. Chelsea themselves have enjoyed a strong start to October, with the Blues no doubt eyeing up a scalp against their fellow capital club. And then finally, to round off proceedings ahead of the November international break, the two-time English champions visit Molineux for a clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.