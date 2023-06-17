Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will have good things to say about Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The latter is thought to be a target for Spurs this summer, and Jones has suggested that his England team-mate would give a positive report on him if asked for his opinion by the club.

Tottenham transfer news — Harry Maguire

Earlier this month, The Telegraph claimed that Tottenham are interested in signing Maguire.

The centre-back struggled for game time last season, so a move is now perhaps in his best interest.

As per Transfermarkt, Maguire made just eight starts during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, with Erik ten Hag preferring Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez over him.

United signed the 30-year-old from Leicester City for £80m back in 2019 (via BBC Sport), making him the world's most expensive defender.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Tottenham?

Jones thinks Kane would only speak about Maguire in a positive light if Tottenham asked for his view on the player.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think Harry Kane would have good reports about Harry Maguire. He's obviously one of the fellow leaders of the England dressing room when they're there and whenever he's pulled on an England shirt, more times than not, he's done a good job."

What would Harry Maguire bring to Tottenham's defence?

Maguire's strongest attribute is his heading. As per FBref, the United star has ranked in the 88th percentile for aerials won among centre-halves over the last year.

He has also ranked in the 89th percentile for blocks, showing that he is not afraid to put his body on the line.

Ultimately, then, Maguire is the sort of defender who may be able to help Tottenham deal with set-pieces and balls into the box better. However, his slowness will be a concern for Ange Postecoglou if Spurs do decide to bring him to Hotspur Way this summer.

"His lack of pace is a real problem. We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again," former United and Liverpool striker Michael Owen told Premier League Productions (via The Sun) last year.

Whatever the case, Maguire needs to find a new home before the transfer window closes. Dethroning either Varane or Martínez and winning his spot back in United's team looks like mission impossible. A fresh start, perhaps at Tottenham, now seems necessary.