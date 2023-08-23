Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison has benefited from Harry Kane's exit because of one key factor, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Maddison joined the Premier League outfit in the summer, and Brown believes he's set for a successful career in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - James Maddison

It's been a dreamy start to life at Spurs for Maddison, who has already notched up two assists from two outings in the Premier League this season.

Granted, both of those came on opening day during the 2-2 draw away at Brentford, but Maddison also played an integral role in the capital club's 2-0 victory over Manchester United at the weekend.

Maddison caught the eye during the United win, registering two shots, creating two chances and finishing the fixture with a 7.5 FotMob rating.

Deployed at the tip of Ange Postecoglou's new-look midfield, Maddison stylishly combined with Pape Matar Sarr, as the duo were given licence to roam thanks to the protection provided by Yves Bissouma.

Energy which the Tottenham midfield has been lacking for some time, Maddison will be keen to build on his impressive start at Spurs in the coming weeks.

However, there was a fear that he could be about to spend a spell on the sideline, after pictures emerged of the England international leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium wearing a protective boot.

It was later confirmed that the £40 million signing was only wearing it as a precaution, meaning he should be able to play a part in this weekend's clash away to Bournemouth.

But such has been the impact made by the former Leicester City man, there are suggestions he could fill the void left behind by Kane's departure.

What has Paul Brown said about James Maddison and Tottenham Hotspur?

When quizzed on how he felt Maddison has started life with Tottenham, journalist Brown admitted the midfielder was already starting to prove his worth.

On the 26-year-old, Brown said: "I always thought Maddison would be a great signing for Spurs and I still believe that Kane not being there is actually a good thing for him.

"It might not be a good thing for Spurs but I think not having a centre forward who likes to drift into the same sort of areas you play in, which is what Kane does, and not having that issue is good for Maddison as it gives him a bit more freedom.

"I think he's found a nice little niche there already. There's a little bit of chemistry developing between him and some of the other players."

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

While Maddison may have helped replace Kane's creativity in attack, it's unlikely the ex-Norwich City man will be able to make up for the England captain's goals.

Instead, there are suggestions that Tottenham are keen to sign a goalscoring forward, with Jonathan David one name on their list.

That's according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, who reported last month that the striker could be made available by Lille because his contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

Elsewhere, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT himself that Spurs have also been in talks about a proposed move for Gift Orban - a striker from the Belgian league who is catching the headlines because of his goalscoring exploits.