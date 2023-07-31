Tottenham Hotspur can expect the Harry Kane saga to 'explode' in the coming days and weeks, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kane has been front and centre of one of the summer's biggest transfer stories and Jones believes an outcome is just around the corner.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

It's no secret that Bayern Munich are chasing the signature of Kane, with the Bavarians keen to add him to their roster this summer.

A prolific Premier League goalscorer for almost all of his career, the London-born striker faces a huge decision, which could see him leave England's top flight.

Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT recently that Kane remained the Bundesliga side's 'priority target' for the summer window, despite two bids having already been rejected.

Bayern Munich were immediately knocked back from their first proposal of £60 million, while a second offer of £70 million was closer to Tottenham's valuation, but still believed to be someway short (via The Guardian).

However, with the new campaign just around the corner, it's claimed Bayern Munich are ready to up the ante in their pursuits to land England's record goalscorer.

The Daily Mail are reporting should planned talks between the Bayern Munich hierarchy and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy go well, it's expected Kane will leave Spurs for pastures new in Germany.

However, Bayern Munich are still said to be around £15 million short of Tottenham's valuation for their prized asset, who has already entered the final 12 months of his contract at Hotspur Way.

But due to his reluctance to sign a new deal with the club, it's claimed Kane could be shown the door by Tottenham, as they look to cash in on the striker instead.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur?

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT on the latest update regarding Kane's Tottenham future, transfer insider Jones hinted there could be movement on the deal in the coming days.

On the 30-year-old, Jones said: “The Kane situation needs to explode soon, it feels like a big moment is still to come.

“Bayern Munich need to make a third bid that actually tempts Spurs into selling or Kane needs to push for this deal if he really wants it as much as is being briefed.

“The level of detail that has been reported in Germany about him being keen to join Bayern Munich is beyond the point where it could just be noise.

“Kane is clearly interested in this, so let's find out if he will actually be bold enough to go. This would be a massive transfer if he was to join Bayern Munich."

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Should Tottenham lose Kane to Bayern Munich this summer, it's claimed Spurs could look to take a player from the Bundesliga outfit themselves, with Mathys Tel being mooted as a potential option.

It's reported by The Telegraph that Tottenham intend to use the talks with Bayern Munich about Kane as an opportunity to put the feelers out for Tel.

An exciting talent, Tel has been compared to his compatriot Kylian Mbappe, due to the 18-year-old's comparable playing style.

Granted, Spurs fans will deem Kane's departure as a negative, but should they land someone with the talent of Tel in return, the chance for Ange Postecoglou to find success with the north London outfit will still remain.