Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola but are still keeping faith in Ange Postecoglou amid their difficult Premier League season, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs reportedly have no plans to part ways with the Australian as of now and have not begun looking at alternatives, despite links with Iraola earlier this month.

While the 42-year-old is appreciated in North London, the Lilywhites still ‘want to back’ Postecoglou and do not see an urgency to draw up a shortlist of potential replacements at this stage of the campaign.

Spurs Admirers of Andoni Iraola

Yet to make an approach for the 42-year-old

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Tottenham have yet to make an approach for Iraola despite being linked with the Spaniard in recent weeks:

“It's true that Tottenham appreciate Andoni Iraola, but it's nothing more than that at this stage, they've not made any kind of approach. “They've not crystallised any kind of post-Ange plan, because they want to back Postecoglou. “So if, hypothetically, there's a vacancy, you would expect Iraola to be further discussed. “But there isn't a vacancy right now, and there isn't an urgency to draw up that shortlist at this stage of the season.”

Iraola, now in his second season on the Dorset coast, has enjoyed immense success at Bournemouth, leading them to their best-ever Premier League finish in 12th last term and aiming even higher this campaign.

The Cherries are sitting sixth in the table with 12 games to go and look well-placed to push for European qualification for the first time in their history.

Iraola, praised as 'incredible' by Pep Guardiola, will enter the final 12 months of his Bournemouth contract in the summer and is thought to be on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have extended their winning streak to three in the Premier League, beating Ipswich Town 4-1 away on Saturday.

They are 12th in the table and 10 points behind Bournemouth ahead of Wednesday’s home clash with Manchester City.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 26 Wins 12 Draws 7 Losses 7 Points per game 1.65

