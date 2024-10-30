Tottenham Hotspur are among several Premier League clubs interested in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, who has been a long-standing target for Arsenal and Liverpool, according to talkSPORT.

Ange Postecoglou is reportedly a huge admirer of the Cameroonian ace, who has impressed with standout performances for the Seagulls under new manager Fabian Hurzeler this season.

According to talkSPORT, Baleba’s potential departure in 2025 could yield Brighton a significant profit after signing him for £23m from Lille last year. However, the south coast club are in no rush to sell, having posted record profits for a Premier League club in 2023.

After a slow start at the Amex Stadium in 2023/24, Baleba has emerged as one of Brighton’s most promising talents this season, recording four goal contributions in 10 appearances across all competitions.

The energetic midfielder has become a mainstay in Hurzeler’s tactical setup, earning high praise for his versatility and 'phenomenal' technical skill.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Baleba has been named Man of the Match in three of Brighton’s opening six Premier League fixtures this season.

Although a January move for the 20-year-old seems unlikely, his arrival to North London would provide much-needed midfield depth and defensive cover for Postecoglou.

With James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski playing as two very attack-minded midfielders recently, calls for Spurs to add a specialist defensive midfielder in 2025 have resurfaced.

The Australian tactician has rotated Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Yves Bissouma in defensive midfield roles this season, but none are considered specialists in that position, having produced mixed performances in the Premier League.

Carlos Baleba's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass completion % 90.5 Progressive carries per 90 1.44 Minutes played 572

Following their EFL Cup clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, Spurs will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday, hosting Aston Villa.

Postecoglou is likely to take a depleted squad into this week’s fixtures once again, with both Wilson Odobert and Son Heung-min set to miss the Man City clash.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-10-24.