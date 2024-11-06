Tottenham Hotspur are among three Premier League clubs showing interest in Boca Juniors winger Kevin Zenon, alongside Aston Villa and Newcastle United, according to CaughtOffside.

The Lilywhites are firmly among the admirers of the 23-year-old forward, who is being monitored by a host of European and English clubs, with Brighton, Benfica, Lyon, and Napoli also in the mix.

Reports suggest Spurs are beginning to show the most concrete interest in a possible deal for Zenon, who is likely to be available at a cut-price due to a release clause of just £13m in his contract with Boca.

A versatile footballer, Zenon can operate in several roles on the pitch, including midfield, left wing, or left-back, providing Ange Postecoglou with various options to utilise his talents within the Tottenham squad.

Zenon has primarily operated on the left side of Boca Juniors’ midfield this season, making 27 of his 39 appearances in that position in 2024, scoring three goals and registering six assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zenon is third in goal contributions for Boca Juniors this season with 10, behind Edinson Cavani and Miguel Merentiel, who both have 14.

The 23-year-old, labelled a 'rising star', has become one of Boca’s most important players this term, having joined the Argentinian giants from Union Santa Fe in January.

His adaptability to different positions could prove useful for Postecoglou and Spurs, who have recently dealt with multiple injury setbacks.

Christian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, and Djed Spence are all not expected to feature until after the international break, while Richarlison’s availability is also uncertain after the Brazilian picked up an injury in their 4-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Before welcoming Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town on Sunday, Postecoglou’s men will travel to Galatasaray for a feisty Europa League encounter on Thursday.

Spurs will aim to maintain their perfect continental record on the midweek trip to Istanbul, having secured three consecutive wins to start the campaign.

Kevin Zenon's Boca Juniors Stats (2024 Liga Argentina) Games 12 Goals 0 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 2 Pass accuracy % 69.6 Minutes played 990

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.