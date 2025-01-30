Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could upsurge some of Europe's leading clubs in the race to sign in-demand Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, according to reports - with the Australian boss aiming to turn the time on his team's poor campaign.

Tottenham have had rotten luck with injuries this season, having seen summer signing Wilson Odobert ruled out for the long-term just weeks after signing from Burnley, whilst Timo Werner is out for another few weeks and Brennan Johnson is on a similar timeline. As a result, incomings are needed - and Williams would be a huge addition to the club.

Report: Nico Williams 'Being Closely Monitored' by Tottenham

Nico Williams has been a star for Athletic Bilbao in recent seasons

The report by ESPN states that Barcelona were expected to be the front-runners for Williams' signature, who has a release clause in the region of €60million (£50million), but sources have suggested that Tottenham are also monitoring his situation closely.

Nico Williams' La Liga statistics - Athletic Bilbao squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =4th Goals 1 =7th Assists 3 4th Shots Per Game 2 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.3 1st Match rating 6.94 4th

The Lilywhites have been in the market for wide forwards throughout the window, with Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel and Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling both being in their sights - with the former being heavily linked over the past few days - but Williams was the flavour of the month at EURO 2024, and will undoubtedly have plenty of suitors.

Williams, who is reported to want around £300,000-per-week should he move, came through Bilbao's youth academy aged just 11, and made his debut for the first-team in April 2021, alongside brother Iñaki. Since then, Williams has been involved in 122 La Liga games for the Basque outfit, scoring 12 goals in the process - but it's his 22 assists alongside that, with his electric pace - that makes him a top youngster. His talents BBC reporter John Bennett label the forward as 'box office' and 'astonishing' after his performances for Spain over the summer.

Williams shot to prominence at EURO 2024, scoring against Georgia in the round of 16 and against England in the final to see the trophy head back to the Iberian Peninsula after a 12-year hiatus - and although other clubs such as Tottenham's local rivals Arsenal have also been linked by ESPN, he remains in northern Spain for now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams has four goals in 24 caps for Spain.

Williams would be a natural starter, and with Dejan Kulusevski taking up a more central role this season alongside Son Heung-min having one of his worst seasons in a white shirt, he would come in as a marquee signing in a bid to boost Tottenham up the table - either in the next few days or over the summer.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-01-25.

