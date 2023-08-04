Tottenham Hotspur are 'definitely keeping an eye on' Ivan Toney as a Harry Kane replacement, but details around a potential move are still yet to be decided, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It comes amid rumours that Kane will not be part of the Spurs squad this season, as links to a Bayern Munich switch continue to gather pace.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Ivan Toney

As things stand, Kane is still a Tottenham player, but Bayern Munich aren't prepared to give up the chase just yet.

It's reported that the German club's representatives met with Tottenham earlier this week, but a chasm in the pair's valuation of Kane remains.

The report suggests Daniel Levy will hold out for as close to £100 million as possible, whereas Bayern Munich are hoping for a deal that equates to £25 million less.

While that rumbles on in the background, Spurs have set about looking for a replacement, with Toney one of the surprise names on the list.

The Brentford striker has been banned from football for eight months, following a guilty verdict in relation to 232 betting breaches, as per Sky Sports.

It means Toney - who has bagged 32 goals in his Premier League career - is unavailable to play until the new year, but it hasn't stopped transfer speculation from spreading.

A story from Football Transfers claims Toney has been gaining plenty of admiration at Tottenham, with the striker having been on a prospective list of Kane replacements for some time.

And now, journalist Brown has revealed in an update how this move might develop over the coming weeks.

What has Paul Brown said about Ivan Toney and Tottenham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the reliable reporter admitted Spurs were tracking the striker, but claimed it may be a move that is put on hold until January.

That's because of Toney's current ban, which Brown has claimed will play a part in any potential fee.

On the 27-year-old, Brown said: "I think a lot of clubs would like to see Toney come back from his ban, get a few months of football under his belt, see if he's still the same player or not, and whether it looks like he could go on to be someone who joins the real elite.

"I would be surprised if Spurs went straight in for him. I think it will be a strange one to do when their need is for someone straight away. But further down the line, I think he's someone they're definitely keeping an eye on."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Ange Postecoglou isn't only looking to add to his squad this summer, in fact the Australian manager is hoping to offload some deadwood before the season starts.

Sergio Reguilon spent the previous campaign out on loan at Atletico Madrid, and according to Fabrizio Romano, the left-back could be heading back to Spain to join Real Sociedad.

Elsewhere, it appears Spurs' record signing is also about to depart, with Tanguy Ndombele edging closer towards a move to Galatasaray.

That's according to the Daily Mirror, who claim the north Londoners are set to pocket £11 million for the midfielder.