Tottenham Hotspur are considering a late swoop for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, though journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed a potential stumbling block in the north Londoners’ pursuit, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou is close to completing his first summer transfer window in charge at the club and could be doing business right up until the very end.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Trevoh Chalobah

Having already signed Micky van de Ven for £43m earlier in the window, it seems as if Tottenham's Australian chief may be looking to enhance his defence ranks further by making Chalobah a last-minute addition to his squad. Fans have been impressed by their brief period of success since the new campaign got underway but adding someone of Chalobah’s ilk to the squad will boost their chances of a top-four finish tenfold.

Per football.london, Chelsea have emerged out of the blue as late contenders to win the race for the central defender’s signature, and would likely be allowed to explore a new challenge seeing as he is yet to feature under new Blues coach Mauricio Pochettino. The Englishman has just shy of five years to run on his Stamford Bridge contract but could look to move on way before its expiration date.

A cross-London switch could be all that Chalobah needs to reach the heights he has previously been touted to reach and seeing as his game time at his current employers is unlikely to see a favourable increase, especially given the recent return of potential mainstay Levi Colwill.

Bayern Munich were also involved in the conversation at one point, though the perennial Bundesliga winners backed away from discussions after Chelsea refused to drop their lofty (in Chelsea's eyes at least) asking price, as reported by 90min. In turn, Bayern’s reluctance to splash the cash has left the door ajar for Postecoglou and his entourage to pounce on the defender’s situation.

As such, Sky Sports’ Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are making inroads in their hunt for the west London outcast, while Jacobs has now provided GMS with the latest update on their pursuit.

Number of players signed by English clubs on Summer Deadline Day Year Players signed 2002 4 2003 21 2004 18 2005 69 2006 79 2007 80 2008 67 2009 50 2010 53 2011 62 2012 80 2013 60 2014 75 2015 63 2016 123 2017 50 2018 58 2019 67 2020 25 2021 95 2022 112 All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Ben Jacobs say about Tottenham Hotspur and Trevoh Chalobah?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “A slightly surprising one is Tottenham considering a loan move for Trevoh Chalobah. Still a bit unclear at this stage as to whether or not it would only be a loan deal, especially when juxtaposed against the interest from Nottingham Forest, who would be prepared to sign Chalobah permanently. Forest’s valuation of Chalobah is quite significantly below what Chelsea would like. £25m from Forest and I think Chelsea would be looking at £40m or someone in that ballpark. Much earlier in the window, they may have even wanted close to £50m. So, it’s unclear at the moment because Chalobah wanted Bayern Munich, if he would entertain either of those moves, and he’d need to have game time from Tottenham if he was to do so in terms of assurances of game time, but that’s one to watch until the end of the window.”

