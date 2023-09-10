Highlights James Maddison has the potential to be named Tottenham Hotspur's Player of the Year after making a key impact.

Spurs forked out £40million in order to win the race for the England international's signature following Leicester City's relegation.

Statistics show that Maddison compares favourably to iconic Tottenham creative midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison already 'has the potential' to be crowned Player of the Year at Hotspur Way due to a key reason, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The creative midfielder was among the fresh faces to link up with Ange Postecoglou's Spurs as more than £200million was spent on reinforcements before the summer window slammed shut last week.

Tottenham took advantage of Leicester City dropping into the Championship when they splashed out £40million, according to Sky Sports, to win the race for Maddison's services as preparations began for Postecoglou's first campaign at the helm.

Newcastle United had also been in the hunt for the 26-year-old's signature, but the new Spurs boss ended up playing a key role in swaying his decision as he searched for a way out of the King Power Stadium.

Shortly after joining Tottenham, Maddison revealed that a phone call with Postecoglou convinced him to head to the capital instead of Tyneside, while the Australian tactician's style of play also had an impact.

It is understood that the England international, who has hit the ground running and also been described in some quarters as the signing of the summer, penned a £170,000-per-week contract when he earned a quickfire return to the Premier League.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maddison has already built a strong relationship with Tottenham skipper Heung-min Son, which could help to compensate for the firepower lost by selling the talismanic Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for £100million last month.

The ex-Norwich City man has already racked up four goal contributions over the course of his opening five appearances in a Tottenham shirt, meaning he has been crucial in Postecoglou's charges going into the international break unbeaten in the Premier League.

James Maddison vs Tottenham's squad - Premier League 2023/24 Output Rank Goals 2 =2nd Assists 2 1st Key Passes Per Game 3.3 1st Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 3rd All statistics courtesy of WhoScored

What has Dean Jones said about Maddison?

Jones believes Maddison has made Tottenham a serious force during the early stages of the new campaign, with his ability to receive the ball deep in his own half as well as contributing in the final third of the pitch causing headaches for opponents.

The journalist feels the summer arrival's creativity is his biggest asset and, based on his performances so far, he is on course to potentially be named Spurs' Player of the Year.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"He seems to basically be the brain of it all. He is the guy that gets things ticking because he can collect the ball off the backline and he can pick the ball up further forward. He can connect the pieces, and he's got an unbelievable edge of creativity about him. I think James Maddison has the potential to be Tottenham's Player of the Year."

How does Maddison compare to Christian Eriksen?

Tottenham supporters had been crying out for a creative midfielder since Eriksen left north London in a £16.9million deal, according to Sky Sports, for Inter Milan in January 2020.

The Dane racked up 159 goal contributions during a stint at the club which resulted in him becoming a fans' favourite, but Maddison could go on to have a similar impact in a Spurs shirt.

Having found the back of the net 67 times and provided a further 55 assists for his teammates over the course of his senior club career, Tottenham's new No.10 has already shown that he is a serious threat in the final third of the pitch.

Maddison also compares favourably to Eriksen, who is currently on a contract worth £150,000-per-week at Manchester United, over the course of their respective careers.

That is because FBref data shows he averages more goals, shots and tackles per 90 minutes than the 31-year-old, highlighting that the FA Cup and Community Shield winner clearly makes his presence felt at both ends of the pitch.

Have any other Tottenham signings been a major success?

Micky van de Ven has got his Tottenham career off to a promising start and, according to WhoScored, no-one else in Postecoglou's squad has been averaging more clearances per outing during the early stages of the Premier League campaign.

Spurs could end up paying £43million if certain add-ons are activated after he made the switch from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg last month, and the Dutchman has quickly formed a fruitful partnership with Cristian Romero in the heart of the backline.

Van de Ven has failed to miss a single minute of action since arriving in the capital, emphasising his importance to Postecoglou, while his performances also resulted in his new employers making a key decision over a teammate.

With the 22-year-old blocking his path into the forefront of Spurs' plans, Davinson Sanchez was sold to Turkish side Galatasaray in a £12.8million deal earlier this week.