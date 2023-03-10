Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero makes 'Sunday League errors' and has become a 'liability' at Hotspur Way, Spurs icon Jamie O'Hara has told GIVEMESPORT.

Antonio Conte's side crashed out of the Champions League after failing to overcome a 1-0 first leg deficit against AC Milan in midweek, with Romero's sending off ending dreams of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Tottenham latest news - Cristian Romero

WhoScored handed Romero a 5.3 match rating as he picked up two yellow cards before being handed his marching orders during Spurs' goalless draw with AC Milan on Wednesday.

No other players on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch were handed a lower figure and the central defender, who cost the north Londoners £42million when he joined from Atalanta, has come in for some fierce criticism.

Former Spurs left-back Danny Rose described Romero's decision-making as 'unacceptable' after he was dismissed by referee Clement Turpin and left his side down to 10 men for the final 13 minutes of the contest.

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas, speaking on BT Sport via MailOnline, claimed the 2022 World Cup winner's rash challenges are a 'massive flaw to his game'.

What has Jamie O'Hara said about Romero?

O'Hara believes Tottenham head coach Conte needs to hold talks with Romero as he is regularly putting his side in danger.

The former Spurs midfielder, who was speaking to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of Grosvenor Sport, said: "He gets booked every single week because of the tackles he makes. For someone who is so talented and has got so much ability - he's just won the World Cup - he makes Sunday League errors and Sunday League tackles.

"What is he doing? Why is he making tackles like that? The tackle he gets sent off for is just pathetic. You know you're on a booking, so you can't make that tackle.

"The best players in football don't get sent off every week and don't look like they're going to get sent off every week. They stand up, assess the situation, anticipate where the player's going to go and they're great one-on-one defenders.

"Romero just dives in, rash, gets beaten and puts the team in trouble all the time. He's constantly got to play 70 minutes on a booking and you can't play like that.

"He's already a liability and the manager needs to pull him and say, 'it's got to be taken out of your game. It's got to be coached out of your game and you can't dive in'."

How has Romero performed this season?

There is no doubt that Romero is a solid presence in Tottenham's backline as, according to Sofascore, he has been averaging 2.9 clearances, 2.6 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per Premier League outing this season.

But there is no getting away from the fact that the Argentina international, who is on a contract worth £165,000-per-week, goes into the referee's book far too often.

Romero has now been sent off twice this term, having also gone for an early bath during Tottenham's win over Manchester City last month, while he has picked up seven bookings.

The 24-year-old has already been shown a red card six times during the early stages of his senior club career and that record needs to change quickly.