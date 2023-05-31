Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has put Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou 'on the list' as he looks to appoint the next boss at Hotspur Way, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs, who have been without a permanent head coach since Antonio Conte was sacked in March, are heading into a summer rebuild after missing out on European qualification.

Tottenham manager news - Ange Postecoglou

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham will step up their interest in Postecoglou after Celtic compete in the Scottish Cup final this weekend.

The report suggests the Greek-Australian has impressed Levy, who is leading the search for Spurs' next boss, and he has personal connections within the north Londoners' boardroom.

It emerged last week that Tottenham are seriously considering handing Postecoglou the reins, while there is hope that a deal with Celtic would not be complicated to complete.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 57-year-old could be tempted to give up Champions League football at Parkhead in favour of heading to Spurs.

It is understood that Postecoglou's chances of getting the job have improved after Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot ruled himself out of the running, while Luis Enrique, Graham Potter, and Julian Nagelsmann have also been earmarked as potential options.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Postecoglou?

Romano understands that Postecoglou is a contender to take over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after working his way onto a shortlist of candidates.

However, the Italian journalist is aware that the capital club are keeping their options open after being snubbed by Slot.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Postecoglou is a concrete option, for sure. He's on the list, but he is not the only one.

"After what happened with Arne Slot, Tottenham want to be careful and also have different options."

Would Postecoglou be a good appointment?

Postecoglou has enjoyed a trophy-laden managerial career and, according to Transfermarkt, he has clinched seven league titles.

That will be hugely attractive for Levy as Tottenham's last piece of silverware came in 2008, when they got their hands on the Carabao Cup.

Postecoglou has led Celtic to 82 victories from 112 matches at the helm, suffering just 18 defeats along the way.

The former Australia chief's winning mentality should not be understated as Spurs were consigned to 14 Premier League losses during the 2022/23 campaign, which is a higher figure than ninth-placed Brentford.

Chris Smith, who is the head of Celtic's academy, has described Postecoglou's philosophy as 'absolutely phenomenal', and he deserves a chance to prove himself in the Premier League.