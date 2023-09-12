Highlights Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou plans to use Brennan Johnson in various positions after his arrival from Nottingham Forest.

Spurs parted with £47.5million in order to prise the Wales international away from their Premier League rivals during the final minutes of Deadline Day earlier this month.

Johnson is in line to make his debut for the north Londoners when newly-promoted Sheffield United head to the capital this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou will use Brennan Johnson in a host of positions during the early stages of his Hotspur Way career and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT where he may feature 'in the future'.

The 22-year-old was among a host of fresh faces to head to north London as more than £210million was spent during the summer transfer window.

Tottenham latest news - Brennan Johnson

Tottenham forked out £47.5million, according to Sky Sports, to lure Johnson away from boyhood club Nottingham Forest in the final minutes of Deadline Day earlier this month.

Having already made four appearances during the early stages of the campaign, the winger is in line to make his Spurs debut when domestic action returns with a clash against newly-promoted Sheffield United this weekend.

Tottenham made a breakthrough in discussions with Nottingham Forest after transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that positive negotiations had taken place in their attempts to drive their Premier League counterparts' asking price down.

The Midlands side had initially been seeking £50million for Johnson, which led to them snubbing a £40million proposal from Brentford during the final days of the summer window, but Tottenham's probing paid off.

Spurs had already held positive discussions with the Wales international's representatives, which resulted in them being given the green light to up the ante in their pursuit.

What has Paul Brown said about Johnson?

Having showcased his versatility while on Nottingham Forest's books, Brown has refused to rule out the possibility of Johnson helping to fill the void left by Harry Kane by featuring as a centre forward for Tottenham.

Although the respected journalist believes the ex-Lincoln City man could end up being a focal point in his new surroundings, he doubts he will dislodge Heung-min Son from the position against Sheffield United after the South Korean bagged a hat-trick against Burnley before the international break.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think you might see him playing right across that forward line over the next few weeks, just while the manager experiments and tries to work out where he is best suited. Son did a great job up front in recent weeks, so it would be a surprise if Brennan Johnson suddenly jumped ahead of him to play as the striker. I think, if he gets into this team, it's more likely in a wider area. But we'll see because I think he can play as a centre forward-type. I think you might see him there in the future, but I doubt it's going to be in the next game."

Why Johnson may need time to become an automatic starter

Although Richarlison has failed to hit the heights expected following his switch from Everton for £60million, according to Sky Sports, Johnson may still need to be patient before breaking into Tottenham's first-choice starting XI.

That is because the Brazilian, who has scored 49 Premier League goals, contributes more than Spurs' latest arrival when his side are attempting to regain possession.

Statistics highlight that the same can be said for Dejan Kulusevski, who made his loan move from Juventus permanent for £25million during the summer, although Johnson was more potent in front of goal last season.

Brennan Johnson, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski statistics per 90 minutes for 2022/23 season Brennan Johnson Richarlison Dejan Kulusevski Goals 0.25 0.09 0.09 Assists 0.09 0.27 0.30 Shots 1.60 2.41 1.87 Pass completion percentage 57.6 70.3 78.0 Tackles 1.04 1.88 1.65 Blocks 0.92 1.25 0.83 Interceptions 0.15 0.45 0.57 Clearances 0.21 0.89 0.30 All statistics according to FBref

Tottenham on the verge of making signing

It appears that Postecoglou is refusing to rest on his laurels despite the transfer window slamming shut as, according to the Evening Standard, Tottenham are set to beat a host of Premier League rivals to the signing of Luka Vuskovic.

The report suggests Tottenham made a breakthrough in discussions over the weekend, while personal terms have been agreed with the Hajduk Split centre-back despite Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain also being among his suitors.

Although he is only 16, Vuskovic has already been handed 11 senior appearances by his current employers, contributing a solitary goal along the way.

But, amid uncertainty over where his long-term future lies, the Croatia under-17 international has been starved of any game time since the new season got underway, only making Hajduk Split's matchday squad twice.

Manchester City looked to win the race for Vuskovic earlier this year, when they submitted a £10.5million bid, but Tottenham have pounced after a switch to the Etihad Stadium failed to come to fruition.