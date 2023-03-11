Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy should bring 'sexy man' Mauricio Pochettino back to Hotspur Way as Antonio Conte's successor, Spurs icon Jamie O'Hara has told GIVEMESPORT.

The north Londoners' trophy drought looks set to continue into another season after they were knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan in midweek.

Tottenham manager news - Mauricio Pochettino

According to The Times, Pochettino remains on good terms with Levy and is keen to be handed a second stint at the Tottenham helm if Conte walks away.

The report suggests the 51-year-old, who has been out-of-work since being sacked by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain last summer, is among the names being considered to replace the Italian.

It is understood that, behind the scenes, Tottenham will discuss the merits of Pochettino and former Chelsea chief Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for Conte.

The Argentinian led the capital club to the Champions League final and 160 wins over the course of his first spell at the helm, but was axed in November 2019.

But Tottenham may have to move quickly if they want to hand Pochettino the reins as he has also attracted interest from a number of overseas clubs.

What has Jamie O'Hara said about Pochettino?

O'Hara believes it is a no-brainer for Tottenham to name Pochettino as Conte's replacement after he has been unable to end the club's wait for silverware.

The former Spurs midfielder feels Levy should not even consider the likes of Tuchel and Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

When asked who he would like to see take over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, O'Hara told GIVEMESPORT: "You don't need three candidates. Get Pochettino in. Bring that sexy man back that everyone can see. That's all we need, so get him in.

"There's no candidates and there are good managers out there - you can say Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Frank - but no.

"Pochettino needs to come back to the football club. He's got unfinished business. He left when Daniel Levy was being tight and now Daniel Levy has realised he can't do that anymore."

Should Tottenham sack Conte?

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham would have to fork out a compensation fee worth close to £5million if they were to show Conte the door.

The 53-year-old's contract, which is worth £15million-per-year, is due to expire at the end of the season and it would not make business sense to sack him at this stage.

In the aftermath of Spurs' Champions League elimination, Conte admitted he will consider his future when the campaign reaches its climax.

But there is no doubt that Levy would have been expecting more from the head coach, who has won trophies with four different clubs during his managerial career.