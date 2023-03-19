Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte has reached 'the point of no return' and is expected to leave Hotspur Way in the summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian has been in charge of Spurs since being appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo's successor in November 2021.

Tottenham manager news - Antonio Conte

According to the Mirror, Conte is increasingly unlikely to be in the Tottenham dugout when the 2023/24 season gets underway.

The report suggests Spurs' Champions League exit at the hands of AC Milan earlier this month sparked a toxic atmosphere in north London, with their trophy drought set to extend further.

After being knocked out of Europe's elite club competition, Conte admitted he will consider his future at the end of the campaign.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham would have to fork out a compensation fee worth close to £5million if they were to sack the 53-year-old.

Conte's £15million-per-year contract is due to expire at the end of the season, although Spurs have an option to extend the agreement by another 12 months.

What has Dean Jones said about Conte?

Tottenham bounced back from their Champions League elimination by beating Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest last weekend.

But Jones is not expecting Conte to stick around at the capital club for much longer after failing to clinch silverware since his arrival.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think it will change anything in terms of Conte's future now.

"From every conversation I have, this is pretty much the point of no return and I don't see how this can change.

"Conte was brought in to win a trophy and he hasn't won a trophy. He wasn't brought in to qualify for the top four and there are many managers that would have felt they could have delivered that. It does feel like it's going to be time for a fresh start now."

Who could replace Conte at Tottenham?

According to The Sun, Fulham chief Marco Silva is the top contender to succeed Conte at the Tottenham helm in the coming months.

The report suggests the Portuguese tactician has caught the eye of chairman Daniel Levy and other key figures behind the scenes after guiding the Cottagers into the Premier League's top half just months after winning the Championship title.

It has also emerged that former Spain and Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique would be interested in moving into Spurs' hot seat if Conte moves on.

Mauricio Pochettino is another candidate as he remains on good terms with Levy and is keen to be handed a second spell in charge.

Tottenham will discuss the merits of the Argentinian and ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for Conte, so it is clear the north Londoners have plenty of options.