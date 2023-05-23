Tottenham Hotspur are still in discussions over appointing Arne Slot as their new boss after the Feyenoord chief's 'vision has been sold' to key board members at Hotspur Way, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ryan Mason was put in interim charge until the end of the season after Cristian Stellini was sacked last month, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is looking to find Spurs' next long-term head coach.

Tottenham manager news - Arne Slot

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are increasingly confident of appointing Slot as their new chief by the end of the week.

The report suggests negotiations are now at an advanced stage after talks have progressed between Spurs and the 44-year-old.

It is understood that the north Londoners will have to part with a compensation fee worth more than £6million in order to prise Slot away from Feyenoord, while formal discussions between the two clubs are yet to take place.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman could persuade talisman Harry Kane to remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if he moves into the hot-seat.

Levy is willing to give Slot control over incomings and outgoings, as well as who makes up his backroom staff, to make sure the deal is finalised.

What has Dean Jones said about Slot?

Jones believes Slot has impressed Levy and other key members of the Tottenham boardroom when he has put forward his plans.

However, the respected journalist is aware that an appointment is not imminent as discussions over a move from Feyenoord are still ongoing.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Slot's vision has been sold. As far as I understand, there are people definitely on board with it.

"We're not at the end of discussions yet and a final appointment being made. We always have to tread carefully with Tottenham because of what's happened in the past.

"If you think of what happened when Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed as manager, he'd been ruled out by all intents and purposes weeks before that, and then came back into the running. I'm always careful around Tottenham."

Would Slot be a good appointment for Spurs?

There is no doubt that Slot has enjoyed a season to remember as, according to Transfermarkt, he has led Feyenoord to 32 victories and just five defeats from 47 fixtures.

The fine form has allowed Feyenoord to clinch the Eredivisie title for just the second time this century, so he would certainly bring a winning mentality to Tottenham.

It is the first piece of silverware Slot has won during the early stages of his managerial career, but he will now have his sights set on lifting more trophies.

Having previously managed AZ Alkmaar, Slot has now enjoyed 99 wins over the course of 162 matches in the dugout.

If Levy gets the title-winner on board, it could prove to be a shrewd appointment as Tottenham look to end their trophy drought.