Tottenham Hotspur should turn their attentions towards Brentford boss Thomas Frank as Daniel Levy looks to appoint a new head coach at Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Antonio Conte leaving Spurs by mutual consent in March - and Cristian Stellini also being shown the door last month - Ryan Mason is currently in interim charge until the end of the season.

Tottenham manager news - Thomas Frank

According to talkSPORT, Brentford are bracing themselves for an approach after Tottenham have identified Frank as a contender for the manager's job in north London.

The report suggests the Dane has worked his way onto Spurs' radar, and he has gained admirers behind the scenes after moves for Mauricio Pochettino, Vincent Kompany and Julian Nagelsmann have been ruled out.

However, it will not be easy for Tottenham to persuade Brentford into parting with Frank as he only signed a new contract with his current employers last December, keeping him at the Gtech Community Stadium until the summer of 2027.

The 49-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Southampton in the past, but he has remained committed to the Bees.

Meanwhile, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are unlikely to lure Brighton & Hove Albion chief Roberto De Zerbi away from the Amex Stadium.

What has Paul Brown said about Frank?

Brown believes Frank has shown, during his stint in the Brentford dugout, that he deserves an opportunity with one of the Premier League's elite clubs.

The journalist feels the ex-Brondby boss would excite Tottenham supporters with his style of play, while he would also get the best out of the current squad.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Thomas Frank deserves a shot at a big six club. I think he has proven that he has what it takes to be successful in the Premier League. What he's done at Brentford has been magnificent.

"A lot of the work that's gone on there has been all about the recruitment team and a lot of the other stuff, but I think he would play the right kind of football and he would get the best out of the players at Spurs if he was given a chance there."

Would Frank be a good appointment for Spurs?

Frank has worked wonders at Brentford, taking them into the Premier League for the first time in their history and racking up 104 wins from 230 fixtures, according to Transfermarkt.

Having amassed 53 points this season - and only suffered nine defeats along the way - he also has the west Londoners' supporters dreaming of a European tour next term.

Frank also boasts a respectable record in his homeland, after guiding Brondby to 46 victories during a 103-match reign.

While he may not be the glamorous name many Tottenham fans are hoping for, Frank could be the perfect long-term replacement for Conte.