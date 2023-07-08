Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou 'takes no prisoners' and is a 'very good addition to the Premier League' after taking over at Hotspur Way, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 57-year-old was appointed as Spurs' new head coach last month, having enjoyed a successful stint in charge of Scottish Premiership giants Celtic.

Tottenham latest news - Ange Postecoglou

According to the Daily Mail, Postecoglou has vowed to bring exciting football back to Tottenham ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The report suggests the Greek-Australian is keen to entertain the Spurs fanbase with his brand of football, while also delivering positive results.

Postecoglou has already made improvements to his squad in the transfer window, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario joining in a £17.2million switch from Serie A side Empoli.

He has also bolstered his attacking options after James Maddison sealed his arrival in north London last month, completing a £40million move from Leicester City.

The creative midfielder admitted that Postecoglou played a key role in persuading him to head to Tottenham during a phone call, where he promised Spurs will be a different proposition for opponents under his stewardship.

Postecoglou, who has penned a four-year contract, will see his side get their Premier League campaign underway against Brentford on August 13.

What has Michael Bridge said about Postecoglou?

Bridge understands that Postecoglou wears his heart on his sleeve and will not tolerate any nonsense or poor performances from Tottenham.

The Sky Sports reporter is excited to see the former Australia international chief taking charge in the Premier League, but he feels he is a totally different character to ex-Spurs head coach Antonio Conte.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "It looks like he takes no prisoners. He's not a kind of Conte manager where he'll be screaming on the touchline, but he keeps his anger inside. He knows what he wants and then you'll know about it. That's what I've been told.

"He is very good with the media. He doesn't get too close with anyone in the media and I think he is a very good addition to the Premier League."

Will Postecoglou turn out to be a good appointment for Tottenham?

Postecoglou has an impressive managerial CV, with Transfermarkt highlighting that he has won 12 pieces of silverware during his time in charge of senior sides.

While he does not have any Premier League experience, the new Tottenham boss has been offered his first crack at the competition after a hugely successful spell at Celtic, where he won 83 of his 113 matches at the helm.

It is understood that Postecoglou has already made a good impression on staff and players during his first few days at Hotspur Way, which bodes well as the capital club look to end their lengthy trophy drought.

Pep Guardiola, who led Manchester City to a memorable treble last season, has already claimed that the ex-Yokohama F. Marinos boss will do an 'incredible job' after swapping the Scottish Premiership for the English top flight.

Postecoglou has sealed 250 victories from his 465 fixtures in the dugout, while suffering only 128 defeats along the way, so the signs are positive for Tottenham.